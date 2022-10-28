TrueCar Releases Analysis of October Industry Sales

Industry sales this month up 15% from a year ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,165,658 units in October 2022, up 15% from a year ago and about on par with September 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14.6 million, up 13% from October 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 995,808 units, up 9% from a year ago and down about 2% from September 2022.

"The sales pace has improved from a year ago though we expect it to be on par with the prior month when adjusting for selling days. With the backdrop of increased interest rates and sustained elevated pricing, the limiting factor for sales may be shifting from inventory to affordability," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "We are keeping a close eye on counter-measures to tackle affordability concerns."

"In October we're seeing Honda, Nissan and General Motors continuing to gain traction in sales, with last month's indication of positive growth materializing into this month," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "GM's huge push into electric vehicles is building momentum while the Malibu is currently positioned to capture sales as an affordability outlet."

Additional October Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for October 2022 are expected to be up 15% from a year ago and about even with September 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for October 2022 are expected to be up 64% from a year ago and up 11% from September 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 3% from a year ago and slightly down from September 2022 .

Total SAAR is expected to be up 13% from a year ago at 14.6 million units.

Used vehicle sales for October 2022 are expected to reach almost 3 million, down 13% from a year ago and even with September 2022 .

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.3% compared to September 2022 at 6% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is about 9%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for October 2022 is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 71 months.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Oct 2022 Forecast Oct 2021 Actual Sep 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 28,411 28,231 27,332 0.6 % 4.5 % 3.9 % 0.0 % Daimler 28,712 20,081 30,241 43.0 % 48.5 % -5.1 % -8.7 % Ford 149,677 174,464 141,633 -14.2 % -10.9 % 5.7 % 1.6 % GM 203,007 133,168 186,532 52.4 % 58.3 % 8.8 % 4.6 % Honda 85,813 97,083 79,354 -11.6 % -8.2 % 8.1 % 4.0 % Hyundai 64,976 62,061 64,372 4.7 % 8.7 % 0.9 % -2.9 % Kia 57,761 52,067 56,270 10.9 % 15.2 % 2.7 % -1.3 % Nissan 63,551 59,859 53,400 6.2 % 10.3 % 19.0 % 14.4 % Stellantis 113,589 131,496 122,567 -13.6 % -10.3 % -7.3 % -10.9 % Subaru 46,539 36,817 45,658 26.4 % 31.3 % 1.9 % -2.0 % Tesla 45,895 27,137 44,576 69.1 % 75.6 % 3.0 % -1.0 % Toyota 185,184 146,670 175,577 26.3 % 31.1 % 5.5 % 1.4 % Volkswagen Group 45,341 44,809 49,427 1.2 % 5.1 % -8.3 % -11.8 % Industry 1,165,658 1,057,164 1,123,504 10.3 % 14.5 % 3.8 % -0.2 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Oct 2022 Forecast Oct 2021 Actual Sep 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 26,561 26,679 25,054 -0.4 % 3.4 % 6.0 % 1.9 % Daimler 26,782 18,319 28,157 46.2 % 51.8 % -4.9 % -8.5 % Ford 106,520 135,673 106,161 -21.5 % -18.5 % 0.3 % -3.5 % GM 160,302 120,124 154,434 33.4 % 38.6 % 3.8 % -0.2 % Honda 83,730 96,584 77,119 -13.3 % -10.0 % 8.6 % 4.4 % Hyundai 63,407 61,257 63,665 3.5 % 7.5 % -0.4 % -4.2 % Kia 55,798 48,874 54,393 14.2 % 18.6 % 2.6 % -1.4 % Nissan 55,590 53,227 43,668 4.4 % 8.5 % 27.3 % 22.4 % Stellantis 83,742 105,427 97,743 -20.6 % -17.5 % -14.3 % -17.6 % Subaru 45,538 36,074 44,469 26.2 % 31.1 % 2.4 % -1.5 % Tesla 39,485 26,878 37,348 46.9 % 52.6 % 5.7 % 1.7 % Toyota 166,442 137,503 157,414 21.0 % 25.7 % 5.7 % 1.7 % Volkswagen Group 40,506 44,058 45,190 -8.1 % -4.5 % -10.4 % -13.8 % Industry 995,808 951,356 976,052 4.7 % 8.7 % 2.0 % -1.9 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Oct 2022 Forecast Oct 2021 Actual Sep 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 1,850 1,552 2,278 19.2 % 23.8 % -18.8 % -21.9 % Daimler 1,930 1,762 2,084 9.6 % 13.8 % -7.4 % -11.0 % Ford 43,157 38,791 35,472 11.3 % 15.5 % 21.7 % 17.0 % GM 42,705 13,044 32,098 227.4 % 240.0 % 33.0 % 27.9 % Honda 2,083 499 2,235 317.5 % 333.6 % -6.8 % -10.4 % Hyundai 1,569 804 707 95.1 % 102.6 % 121.8 % 113.3 % Kia 1,963 3,193 1,877 -38.5 % -36.2 % 4.6 % 0.6 % Nissan 7,961 6,632 9,732 20.0 % 24.7 % -18.2 % -21.3 % Stellantis 29,847 26,069 24,824 14.5 % 18.9 % 20.2 % 15.6 % Subaru 1,001 743 1,189 34.7 % 39.9 % -15.8 % -19.0 % Tesla 6,410 259 7,228 2376.9 % 2472.1 % -11.3 % -14.7 % Toyota 18,742 9,167 18,163 104.4 % 112.3 % 3.2 % -0.8 % Volkswagen Group 4,835 751 4,237 543.9 % 568.7 % 14.1 % 9.7 % Industry 166,917 105,610 144,519 58.1 % 64.1 % 15.5 % 11.1 %

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Oct 2022 Forecast Oct 2021 Actual Sep 2022 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 6.5 % 5.5 % 8.3 % 18.4 % -21.9 % Daimler 6.7 % 8.8 % 6.9 % -23.4 % -2.5 % Ford 28.8 % 22.2 % 25.0 % 29.7 % 15.1 % GM 21.0 % 9.8 % 17.2 % 114.8 % 22.2 % Honda 2.4 % 0.5 % 2.8 % 372.4 % -13.8 % Hyundai 2.4 % 1.3 % 1.1 % 86.3 % 119.7 % Kia 3.4 % 6.1 % 3.3 % -44.6 % 1.9 % Nissan 12.5 % 11.1 % 18.2 % 13.1 % -31.3 % Stellantis 26.3 % 19.8 % 20.3 % 32.5 % 29.7 % Subaru 2.2 % 2.0 % 2.6 % 6.6 % -17.4 % Tesla 14.0 % 1.0 % 16.2 % 1364.5 % -13.9 % Toyota 10.1 % 6.3 % 10.3 % 61.9 % -2.2 % Volkswagen Group 10.7 % 1.7 % 8.6 % 536.4 % 24.4 % Industry 14.3 % 10.0 % 12.9 % 43.3 % 11.3 %

Total Market Share Manufacturer Oct 2022 Forecast Oct 2021 Actual Sep 2022 Actual BMW 2.4 % 2.7 % 2.4 % Daimler 2.5 % 1.9 % 2.7 % Ford 12.8 % 16.5 % 12.6 % GM 17.4 % 12.6 % 16.6 % Honda 7.4 % 9.2 % 7.1 % Hyundai 5.6 % 5.9 % 5.7 % Kia 5.0 % 4.9 % 5.0 % Nissan 5.5 % 5.7 % 4.8 % Stellantis 9.7 % 12.4 % 10.9 % Subaru 4.0 % 3.5 % 4.1 % Tesla 3.9 % 2.6 % 4.0 % Toyota 15.9 % 13.9 % 15.6 % Volkswagen Group 3.9 % 4.2 % 4.4 %

96.0 % 95.9 % 95.9 %

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Oct 2022 Forecast Oct 2021 Actual Sep 2022 Actual BMW 2.7 % 2.8 % 2.6 % Daimler 2.7 % 1.9 % 2.9 % Ford 10.7 % 14.3 % 10.9 % GM 16.1 % 12.6 % 15.8 % Honda 8.4 % 10.2 % 7.9 % Hyundai 6.4 % 6.4 % 6.5 % Kia 5.6 % 5.1 % 5.6 % Nissan 5.6 % 5.6 % 4.5 % Stellantis 8.4 % 11.1 % 10.0 % Subaru 4.6 % 3.8 % 4.6 % Tesla 4.0 % 2.8 % 3.8 % Toyota 16.7 % 14.5 % 16.1 % Volkswagen Group 4.1 % 4.6 % 4.6 %

95.8 % 95.7 % 95.8 %

ATP



Manufacturer Oct 2022 Forecast Oct 2021 Actual Sep 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $70,632 $62,204 $69,542 13.5 % 1.6 % Daimler $71,531 $67,638 $68,945 5.8 % 3.8 % Ford $52,108 $49,608 $51,921 5.0 % 0.4 % GM $51,718 $53,408 $51,624 -3.2 % 0.2 % Honda $37,947 $34,977 $38,218 8.5 % -0.7 % Hyundai $37,161 $35,849 $36,779 3.7 % 1.0 % Kia $34,177 $32,872 $34,749 4.0 % -1.6 % Nissan $36,529 $34,846 $35,765 4.8 % 2.1 % Stellantis $54,549 $50,989 $54,546 7.0 % 0.0 % Subaru $33,961 $33,731 $34,758 0.7 % -2.3 % Toyota $39,922 $41,166 $40,541 -3.0 % -1.5 % Volkswagen Group $46,462 $45,009 $46,656 3.2 % -0.4 % Industry $44,625 $43,352 $44,845 2.9 % -0.5 %

Revenue



Manufacturer Oct 2022 Forecast Oct 2021 Actual Sep 2022 Actual YOY MOM Industry $52,017,395,876 $45,829,774,915 $50,384,007,197 13.5 % 3.2 %

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

