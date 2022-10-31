The Advocate Selected to Participate in Reuters Pharma & Patients 2022

The Advocate Set To Detail of Pharma Manufacturers Work with Them to Manage Internal Leaders to Drive Change

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advocate: Supporting the Patient Voice is proud to announce it's Editor-in-Chief & Head of Advocacy Engagement, Matt Toresco, has been asked to speak at the Reuters Pharma and Patients Conference 2022. This year's conference is dedicated to both the clinical and commercial ends of the pharmaceutical manufacturer, to challenge the manufacturer to engage in new ways with patient advocates and patients to drive systemic change.

"I am proud to represent The Advocate and patient voices to the audience at Reuters in The Brooks Group's backyard of Philadelphia, from November 8th and 9th," Matt noted. "This [Reuters] opportunity allows us to tell the story of our partners and how they have used our data sets year over year to identify opportunities to better engage with patients and make true paradigm shifts within their organization." Matt was truly choked up when he noted, "It's humbling to have had the opportunity to hear these stories from our partners, true partners that have stuck with me through my own medical challenges over the last few months." He confined, "but we feel even more empowered to add more customers to continue to drive true outcomes for patients while laying out some key issues we see evolving over the last 7 years leaving patients in difficult spots."

You can find out more about the Reuters Pharma & Patients 2022 Conference taking place at the Old City Marriott in Philadelphia, November 8th & 9th at the conference's website at: Reuters Patient & Pharma USA 2022

You can also reach out directly to Matt and the team at The Advocate through their website at https://theadvocatepatientvoice.com, on twitter at @The_Advocate_PV, or through email at matt@theadvocatepatientvoice.com.

