InventHelp Inventor Develops Jeans for Individuals with a Prosthetic Leg (BRK-4145)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for individuals with prosthetic legs to wear jeans," said an inventor, from Addison, Ala., "so I invented PROSTHETIC JEANS. My design would offer a stylish and professional alternative to wearing sweat pants or shorts."

The invention provides an improved pair of jeans for individuals with a prosthetic leg. In doing so, it ensures that the wearer has access to their leg/prosthetic. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it eliminates the need to undress. The invention features a stylish design that is easy to position and remove so it is ideal for individuals who have a prosthetic leg. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

