Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan

FELTHAM, England, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited ("Nomad Foods" or the "Company") today announced the launch of an anticipated refinancing of its existing USD denominated Term Loan B of USD 960 million principal due mid 2024 (the "Existing Loan") with a USD 825 million seven-year term loan (the "Term Loan") with lender meetings anticipated to follow later this week (the "Refinancing"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Refinancing to refinance its Existing Loan and use the balance of the proceeds for transaction expenses and general corporate purposes.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

