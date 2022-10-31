Planet Based Foods Announces New Manufacturing Partner Cedarlane

Planet Based Foods Will Have Options to Further Expand IP and Grow Their SKU's

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that they will be working with new manufacturing partner Cedarlane Natural Foods, Inc. ("Cedarlane"). With decades of packaged goods manufacturing experience, Cedarlane is one of the country's leading manufacturers of healthy and innovative frozen and fresh food products. Planet Based Foods is looking forward to partnering with them as they will create a variety of synergistic opportunities in the near and far-term.

The new manufacturing will bolster Planet Based Foods product diversity both horizontally; from burritos and taquitos, to handheld, easy-to-make health food options, and vertically with options to expand flavor profiles of individual food products. Taquito production capacity will increase up to 25 million taquitos annually. Packaging systems in place for retail and food service items will get products to market in a more timely fashion.

Furthermore, Executive Chef Eric Kopelow, Vice President of Cedarlane is creating exclusive recipes for research & development by utilizing Planet Based Foods. This gives Planet Based Foods access to a top of the line chef group, as well as domestic and global sourcing for recipe development. These recipes will be found on the Planet Based Foods website and help to enhance the overall consumer experience.

Planet Based Foods President Braelyn Davis commented "We value the brands that we can grow with and are very excited about the potential for economies of scale this partnership has on the production of our core proteins and to further saturate the market with our Superfood IP."

About Cedarlane:

Cedarlane Natural Foods is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of award-winning healthy and innovative frozen and fresh foods. Headquartered in Carson, CA and in business for more than 28 years, Cedarlane is a pioneer in the natural foods industry. Many of Cedarlane's products carry the Quality Assurance International (QAI) organic certification seal. The company produces, distributes and markets a variety of frozen and fresh food products including: vegetarian entrees, focaccia, burritos & wraps, appetizer snacks and the Dr. Sears Zone™ frozen foods line. Among the company's numerous awards: Best Natural Frozen Entrees product line by the 2009 World Taste Championship presented by the American Masters of Taste; Best Frozen Snack by Men's Health for the Garden Vegetable Enchiladas; and recognized as Best Chicken Burrito for the company's Chicken Fajita Burrito by TV personality and best selling cookbook author Rachael Ray. Products are available at a wide variety of natural foods stores and select supermarkets throughout the United States. Products can also be purchased online at www.CedarlaneToGo.com. For more information on the company, please visit: www.CedarlaneFoods.com.

About Planet Based Foods:

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

