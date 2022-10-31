Teamsters at Piedmont Airlines Ratify Historic New Contract

Piedmont Mechanics, Related Employees Vote in Record Turnout for Better Wages, Retirement Security

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 400 Teamster mechanics and related employees at Piedmont Airlines saw a historic new contract go into effect today after voting overwhelmingly for higher pay, more rest time, and retirement security.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

The 390-person unit is represented by multiple Teamster locals, servicing airline workers in New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Teamsters ratified the new contract on Oct. 28, with members voting 87 percent to approve while recording record high turnout to finalize the deal.

"This contract is a step in the right direction, recognizing and compensating our skilled A and P technicians in an economy that needs the valuable work the Teamster Piedmont technicians provide daily," said Bob Luciano, Lead Negotiator and Business Agent for Teamsters Local 210.

Under the new agreement, Maintenance Technicians will receive up to 34 percent wage increases, Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Mechanics will get up to 36 percent raises, Building and Ground Mechanics will see up to 25 percent bumps, and Ground Personnel will receive up to 43 percent increases. In addition to the strong wages, an 8 percent signing bonus was added for all Teamsters.

Other significant improvements include better retirement benefits with an employer 401K match, more rest hours between shifts and after field trips with no loss of pay, longer paid parental leave, and increases in meal expenses and shoe allowance.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Ash Latimer, (202) 624-6822

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters