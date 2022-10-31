TuSimple Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Announced senior leadership changes

Continued focus on safety, announcing 3rd party audits

Expanded AFN in Texas with two new terminals

Powered Europe's first fully autonomous transport of commercial goods

Continued upgrading the hardware of our trucks to improve reliability

Expanded Tucson operations, enabling us to increase our truck upgrade capacity as well as design and test proprietary components

Combined testing and revenue fleet to offer one cohesive mode of operation

Surpassed 9 million autonomous miles during the quarter, another major industry milestone

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, has released unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30th, 2022. TuSimple's complete quarterly financial results and management commentary can be accessed through the company's shareholder letter on the quarterly results page of the investor relations website at ir.tusimple.com .

(PRNewsfoto/TuSimple) (PRNewswire)

"I know I speak for our entire team when I say that I am excited about the opportunities that lay ahead as we continue to build out our AFN in Texas. I expect that 2023 will be a big year for TuSimple and I look forward to continuing to update you with our progress," said Ersin Yumer, Interim-CEO. "I'm excited to help lead the Company at this critical juncture and look forward to working closely with the Board and management to continue on our mission to provide reliable, low-cost freight capacity while setting a new standard for fuel efficiency and safety."

What: TuSimple Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Time: 5 a.m. PDT/ 8 a.m. EDT

The conference call will be webcast live on TuSimple's Investor Relations website at ir.tusimple.com or by clicking here .

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.tusimple.com .

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.