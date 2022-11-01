FINAMILL SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2022

Full list of this season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinaMill announced today that it is included in 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 1. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide with the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. This year's list features a variety of wonderful items for you and your loved ones, most of which have been selected from small businesses. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2022. FinaMill will be available for purchase at finamill.com, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

FinaMill is one of #OprahsFavoriteThings of 2022! (PRNewswire)

FinaMill is excited to be one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022! Perfect present for your favorite foodie!

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "For the home chef who wants to experiment with new spices, this portable, lightweight grinder makes it easy to add flavor to any dish without having to haul a clunky machine out of the depths of their kitchen cabinets. If you're giving the gift of cookware this holiday season, slip this into their stocking and wait for the delicious creations they'll be sure to whip up."

"Oprah's Favorite Things is more than an annual list. It is the must-have shopping guide for holiday gift giving," commented Alex Liu, founder, FinaMill. "To have FinaMill on this list is truly an honor."

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 104 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2022) which runs from November 11 through November 22.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring FinaMill on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 1.

FinaMill is the handheld cordless spice grinder featuring interchangeable, refillable spice pods. Fill each FinaPod with your favorite whole spices or dried herbs. Use one hand to lower FinaMill's base over the FinaPod, push down, it easily clicks into the pod. When you're done grinding, push down again to release the pod and easily click onto another one for a different spice. It's as easy as that. The magic is in the Pod™.

FinaMill enhances their FinaSpice line with "Greatest Grill Rub" and "Champion's Chicken Seasoning," two formulations by Chef Jacoby Ponder, a finalist of NBC-TV's show CHOPPED Military Salute. Available in December on Finamill.com, both seasonings can be ground fresh in your FinaPod for that unexpected burst of created-by-a-pro flavor.

Developed over 10 years, FinaMill holds forty-one patents, has won several design awards and has been profiled in The New York Times, Food & Wine, House Beautiful, Forbes and on many local and national media outlets. They are found on Amazon, at hundreds of retailers nationwide and on select culinary, bridal and home and housewares e-tailers.

About FinaMill: www.finamill.com

Media Assets: https://tinyurl.com/2nhta6zn

Media contacts: Ellen LaNicca, Ellen@elfpragency.com and Jono Waks, Jono.Waks@gmail.com

FinaMill is an award winning electric spice grinder. www.FinaMill.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FinaMill