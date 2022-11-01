A revelation in transportation with integrated LED lights and turn signals

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giro Sport Design, the cycling world's design leader, today announced the launch of the Ethos™ Mips® and the Ethos™ Mips® Shield. These compact and stylish commuter helmets feature integrated LED lights and turn signals, controlled via an intuitive, handlebar-mounted remote, as well as the added protection of Mips® Brain Protection System. The Giro Ethos Mips and Ethos Mips Shield are available now from authorized Giro retailers worldwide and www.giro.com for $270 US MSRP / €289,95 (Ethos Mips Shield) and $250 US MSRP / €269,95 (Ethos Mips).

Giro Launches New Ethos Mips and Ethos Mips Shield Helmets (PRNewswire)

"Riding has always been a revolutionary mode of transportation, and that's true today more than ever," said Peter Nicholson, Giro Brand Manager. "Whether they're riding an e-bike to the office, pedaling to the grocery store, or shuttling the kids to school on a cargo bike, more riders are mixing it up in traffic; and they can benefit from the added visibility and protection of the new Ethos Mips or Ethos Mips Shield."

Both helmets feature integrated LED front white lights, rear red lights, and amber turn signals with 4 light modes, which can all be adjusted and controlled via an intuitive handlebar remote. The entire system is rechargeable via USB-C with a run-time of 11 hours in low-blink mode (25 lumens front, 15 lumens rear) and 7.5 hours in the high-blink mode (45 lumens front, 30 lumens rear). Switch to low solid mode, and the estimated runtime is 5.5 hours (25 lumens front, 10 lumens rear), while high solid will run for 2.5 hours (40 lumens front, 25 lumens rear).

The Ethos Mips features a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) soft rubber waterproof brim, while the Ethos Mips Shield includes a clear, molded eye shield that stylishly adds protection from the elements while still allowing riders to use their existing eyewear. Despite the added technology in both helmets, in-mold construction keeps the weight manageable, full hardbody coverage adds durability, and a Roc Loc® City fit system plus quick-dry padding ensures comfort.

The Ethos Mips and Ethos Mips Shield are available in three colorways and sizes S, M, and L.

Key Features include:

Integrated Mips® Brain Protection System

Built-in front (white) and rear (red) LEDs

4 Light Modes

Handlebar activated turn signals (amber/yellow)

USB-C rechargeable

The Ethos™ Mips® Shield features an adjustable, clear molded eye shield

The Ethos™ Mips® features a TPU soft rubber waterproof brim

In-mold construction for lighter helmet weight

Deep coverage

12 vents and internal channeling

Full hardbody coverage

Quick-dry padding

Reflective decals and webbing

Full press kit including high-resolution imagery here .

About Giro: Founded in Santa Cruz, California in 1985, Giro Sport Design is a leader in the design, fit and engineering of innovative products that complement the body and enhance the rider's experience. From the first lightweight, high-performance helmets for cycling and snowsports, to category-leading apparel, footwear and accessories, Giro is committed to being the first choice of riders because we understand that riding is the best part of a great life. That's why we do what we do. So as long as riders keep striving for better, we'll keep making the gear that gets them there. www.giro.com

Media Contact:

Peter Nicholson, Giro Brand Manager pnicholson@giro.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Giro Sport Design