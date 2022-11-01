Johnson Controls Names Latest Blueprint of the Future Award Winners

Johnson Controls recognizes visionary leaders embracing digital technology in their built environment and transforming their industries

Winners are recognized for leveraging technologies, such as digital twins and artificial intelligence, to reduce carbon emissions from their buildings, improve safety and deliver more personalized experiences for visitors and enhancing prosperity in communities

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the latest Blueprint of the Future award winners, comprising its second cohort of OpenBlue Pioneers. This exclusive group is being recognized for visionary leadership in transforming the built environment with Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital technology. Aligning nearly 140 years of experience with its commitment to digital transformation, Johnson Controls and its OpenBlue suite of solutions are allowing customers to deliver breakthrough building performance, achieve impactful sustainability and ensure advanced security.

The latest recipients of the OpenBlue Pioneers award demonstrate global ambition across multiple industry sectors:

Fiserv Forum, delivering unforgettable fan experiences in a comfortable, safe and sustainable environment

Fiserv Forum and the city's Deer District, based in Milwaukee , are icons of ingenuity rooted in sustainability and technological innovation. Powered by OpenBlue Healthy Buildings solutions and the Metasys ® building automation system, Fiserv Forum advances the digital transformation of its smart building systems to deliver a best in-class in-arena fan experience without sacrificing sustainability. Building operators oversee the complete footprint of Fiserv Forum from the Arena Operations Center, ensuring the security of players, talent, staff and attendees at all times.

Museum of the Future, symbolizing the vision of a brighter tomorrow

Located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates , Museum of the Future is being heralded as one of the most iconic buildings in the world. It is an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic attractions, services and products. Standing 77m tall, the avant-garde façade is made of stainless steel and glass, consisting of 1,024 unique panels. Working closely with interior architects, Johnson Controls delivered advanced security that matched the innovative design. The building employs cutting-edge technologies including virtual and augmented reality and artificial intelligence to create a truly immersive experience for visitors from around the world.

Microsoft Beijing West Campus, an energy-efficient pilot

Microsoft's Beijing West campus undertook an energy efficient pilot in keeping with China's pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, and Microsoft's Carbon Negative by 2030 ambition. In this limited pilot, Microsoft's real estate team migrated the applications and data storage of the different systems – power supply, building controls, energy management and smart management to the Azure platform, creating a central, integrated "digital brain" for the Campus. Coupled with Johnson Controls OpenBlue Enterprise Manager and Metasys , Microsoft streamlined efficient building management, improved the user experience and enjoyed a significant reduction in the energy consumption of its daily operations.

Derwent London , making net zero a realty for its iconic properties

Derwent London is the largest real estate investment trust in London and includes a portfolio of high profile and iconic properties including the state-of-the-art White Collar Factory in the thriving Tech City hub. Its commitment to sustainability is measured by ambitious plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030 by reducing energy consumption, increasing renewable power usage and auditing their activities to slash carbon footprint. Derwent London is using OpenBlue Enterprise Manager to gather a wealth of fresh insights about building performance on a single dashboard and OpenBlue Central Utility Plant to shrink the carbon footprint of its central plant, the cluster of mechanical, electrical and water systems that serves as the backbone of a building's energy load.

Intaleq, pioneering stadium technology at the World Cup Qatar 2022

Intaleq , a Qatar -based solutions and services provider for the sports and entertainment industry, introduced first-of-its-kind digital solution for the stadiums of the World Cup Qatar 2022. Powered by the Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platform and Microsoft Azure, the new state of the art solution for smart stadiums is using intelligence to transform eight World Cup venues into one connected digital space that helps customers with situational awareness and actionable insights at a much faster response rate compared to any traditional command centers.

"Harnessing the power of digital technology to drive customer outcomes is the future of the buildings industry and what we take pride in at Johnson Controls. This group of OpenBlue Pioneers have demonstrated leadership in transforming their buildings and facilities to be smarter, safer and more sustainable," said Rodney Clark, vice president and chief commercial officer at Johnson Controls. "I applaud the winners for recognizing that the future of our built environment is digital."

Johnson Controls and OpenBlue Pioneers are bound together by a common aspiration: innovation. These awards recognize the company's visionary customers and the incredible outcomes achieved through digital transformation. From making stadiums and museums safer for visitors and more efficient to operate, to improving the performance of office buildings and factories, Johnson Controls acknowledges how they are transforming built environments by delivering the blueprint of the future in healthy, safe and sustainable buildings.

Each winner has received a Blueprint of the Future Industry Award recognizing their efforts and outstanding visionary leadership.

To learn more about OpenBlue Pioneers, please visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/openblue/openblue-pioneers

To read more about Johnson Controls commitment to sustainability, please visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/environment

