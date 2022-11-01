Oman Air signs renewed Passenger Service System and distribution agreement to drive retailing and digital transformation

Omani flagship carrier will continue to use SabreSonic Passenger Service System (PSS) to manage core operations and drive growth

Airline will continue to offer its content through Sabre's extensive global travel marketplace

Oman Air and Sabre are discussing future collaboration on digital transformation including retailing and distributing NDC content

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 1 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, announced, today at the World Passenger Symposium (WPS), a renewed long-term agreement to help the airline reach its strategic goals.

The agreement includes a multi-year renewal of Oman Air's SabreSonic Passenger Service System (PSS) and a further multi-year extension of its global distribution system agreement. This will ensure Oman Air continues to utilize Sabre's technology, retailing capabilities and global scope to push forward its digital transformation.

By renewing its exclusive PSS agreement and investing in Sabre's Digital Connect APIs, Oman Air aims to advance its digital retailing strategy, drive revenue growth and increase self-service capabilities. Digital Connect will also help Oman Air accelerate its digital transformation and bring products to the marketplace quickly, providing scalability and flexibility across its digital touchpoints, such as its website and mobile app.

"A new approach of retailing is required for all players in the travel ecosystem to succeed in a highly competitive landscape," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabe Travel Solutions. "This intelligent retailing approach allows Oman Air to differentiate its brands and personalize its offerings through all channels. It also enables agencies to efficiently shop and compare increasingly sophisticated offers, which will also bring greater choice and transparency to Oman Air's travelers. As Sabre focuses on delivering more intelligent retailing solutions to meet changing traveler expectations, I'm proud that we are able to help Oman Air realize its transformation vision."

The renewed distribution agreement enables Oman Air to continue to reach Sabre's valuable network of global buyers, while ensuring that Sabre-connected travel buyers have access to the airline's comprehensive fares and content – including ancillaries.

"We are pleased to announce the renewal of our PSS as well as the Global Distribution Systems (GDS) agreements with Sabre," said Aboudy Nasser, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Oman Air. "Oman Air is working with Sabre to advance intelligent retailing capabilities, which will enable our passengers to take advantage of highly personalized offers and products that Oman Air has designed for them. Sabre has also been instrumental in digitizing our business processes in line with current global trends and helping to ensure that our guests enjoy a smooth and seamless booking experience."

"On the distribution side, our proposed NDC API integration with Sabre's GDS would allow our travel partners to make optimal decisions for our guests. This renewal comes at an exciting time for Oman Air as travel continues to expand post COVID-19. We look forward to further enhancing our collaboration with Sabre in the future to support the ever-evolving needs of the airline and our passengers," Nasser added.

Oman Air has recently announced that it will join the Oneworld® Alliance by 2024.

"The intelligent nature of the SabreSonic PSS offers the scalability and flexibility to support Oman Air's expansion for its future integration to Oneworld®, and we will be working together to pave the way for this transition," added Mendis.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Oman Air

Oman Air (WY), the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, began operations in 1993. Initially founded to serve important domestic routes, it has since undergone rapid growth and is today recognized as a major international carrier connecting cities around the world to Oman's celebrated natural beauty, captivating charm and genuine openness. A Five-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating from Skytrax and two consecutive (2021 and 2022) Five-Star Major Airline Ratings from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) are among its many industry accolades.

The airline has been instrumental in transforming Muscat into a popular travel destination in the Middle East, supporting adjacent commercial, industrial and tourism activities. With a fleet comprising, among others, ultra-modern, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft which feature luxuriously appointed interiors, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality available to guests on every flight.

Continuous investments in new technologies, innovative products and enhanced guest services have solidified its position as a premium, multi-award-winning airline of outstanding repute. Both Oman Air and Oman Air Holidays proudly display the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) for best practices relating to standardized global health and hygiene protocols.

SABR-F

Sabre Contacts:

Media

Kristin Hays

Kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle

heidi.castle@sabre.com

Investors

Kevin Crissey

sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sabre Corporation