Ontellus Hires Todd Dooley as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontellus, a leading provider of technology that helps organizations store, request and obtain mission-critical records, today announced that it has hired Todd Dooley as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, which he started on October 24, Mr. Dooley oversees all facets of the company's financial activities and reports to Vince Cole, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Dooley joins Ontellus with more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, executing finance transformations for organizations of all sizes – from startups to global multinationals – for both family/founder-led and private equity-backed firms. Most recently, he was CFO at Encompass, a family and private equity-owned food and beverage software company. Prior to Encompass, Mr. Dooley was the CFO at Fortress, CentralSquare, and BDP. He has also served in a variety of finance and accounting roles at H&R Block, Ceridian, IBM and 3M.

"Todd is a highly accomplished executive leader who has a proven track record of success at a range of great companies, including several backed by private equity," said Mr. Cole, CEO. "His deep expertise and experience make him an excellent fit for Ontellus at a time of enormous opportunity for our business, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Ontellus is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners ("Aquiline"), a private investment firm based in New York and London with $9.2 billion in assets under management that invests in businesses globally across financial services and technology, and The CapStreet Group ("CapStreet"), a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to join Ontellus as the company continues to redefine the records retrieval space," said Mr. Dooley. "Throughout my career, I have sought out places to form strategic partnerships and work as part of a cohesive leadership team that can deliver transformation change – which is exactly the opportunity I have found here."

Mr. Dooley graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He obtained his Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Kenan-Flagler Business School. He is a licensed CPA and previously served as an ICBM Commander in the United States Airforce.

About Ontellus

Ontellus empowers insurance carriers, self-insured corporations and law firms to reduce costs, make informed decisions and accelerate claims resolution. As one of the nation's largest, privately held data retrieval and claims intelligence providers, Ontellus leverages decades of experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful products and client-centric services with industry-leading turnaround times. For more information, visit www.ontellus.com.

About Aquiline Capital Partners

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London that invests across financial services and technology. The firm had $9.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com.

About The Capstreet Group

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

