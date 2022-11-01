OREO THINS and Microsoft 365 Make a Film about Dogs and Office Life. Wait, what??

Debut of "Return to Pawfice" Short Film Offers a Midday Snack Break Through the Eyes, Ears (and tails) of Eight Playful Pups

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween's over and feeling a little down? Not this year! Trick or treating hangover and routine office life a little hard to take? Well, the ultimate OREO cookie for adults is extending the tricks today with an entertaining short film and perfectly pleasing 'pet-ertainment' for those looking for a little more treat to fill their afternoon.

"

" debuted today at

2pm ET

/

11am PT

(notably when calendars are often crowded, and breaks are practically 'nil according to the Microsoft Work Trend Index

) as part of a collaboration between OREO THINS and Microsoft 365. The smile-inducing content is available to those interested in enjoying a 15-minute

pause

paws on "adulting," and is sure to get everyone's inner tail wagging with delight.

Another Microsoft Work Trend Index report also found short breaks are the key to avoiding work meeting fatigue. The video showcases a day-in-the (office)-life as eight playful pups take over the real-life office that's home to OREO in East Hanover, New Jersey – and features cameos from Double Stuf the Golden Doodle, OREO the Dalmatian, Clippy the Basset Hound and some of the cutest interns in the snacking business.

Pawfice Teams Call Still (PRNewswire)

This epic office takeover was unveiled through the THINVITE, a collaboration between OREO THINS and Microsoft 365 to help adults enjoy a snack break.

The "Return to Pawfice" short video can be viewed here, and fans can still sign up for THINVITE at OREO.com/THINVITE for an afternoon pick-me-up tomorrow, November 2 and November 3, from 2 – 2:15pm ET.

About OREO®

OREO® is the world's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter @OREO or on Instagram @OREO.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO®, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mondelez International