QUALIFACTS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ONCALL HEALTH

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualifacts, the premiere software and SaaS provider of Electronic Health Record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative and human services organizations, today announced its acquisition of OnCall Health, a top-rated provider of telehealth, patient portal, and client engagement technology designed for behavioral health organizations.

For more than 20 years, Qualifacts has been a market leader in behavioral health EHR software serving more than 2,500 mental health and rehabilitative agencies nationwide. By acquiring OnCall, Qualifacts is doubling down on its commitment to simplify complicated workflows for behavioral health providers, while allowing them to offer a modern telehealth experience with a client portal and additional engagement opportunities to their clients.

"We are excited to welcome the OnCall team to our Qualifacts family. We know what it takes to be a trusted technology partner to our customers. We are impressed with what OnCall has accomplished and I'm confident by offering the capabilities of their OnCall virtual care solutions to our customers, we can further advance our collective mission to enable exceptional outcomes for our customers and those they serve," said Paul Ricci, CEO of Qualifacts.

"Today we start an exciting new chapter for OnCall, and we are thrilled to be part of the Qualifacts team," said Nicholas Chepesiuk, CEO of OnCall Health. "Our values and passion for serving the behavioral health market align perfectly, and this partnership should enhance care teams' efficiency and expand customer access for quality care and improved lives."

According to a recent survey released by Qualifacts and the National Council for Mental Wellbeing , the EHR is the centerpiece of the technology strategy for most behavioral health providers. The rapid advent of virtual care has resulted in providers having to develop and deploy new workflows in their EHRs, as well as adopting new technologies such as telehealth and patient engagement.

"Having hosted over one million virtual healthcare consults, as well as being recognized as a 2022 Top Mental Health Software by Software Advice, it is clear that OnCall Health is a highly regarded leader that will help bring valuable virtual care capabilities to our customers," added Ricci.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts' comprehensive portfolio, including the CareLogic®, Credible™, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,400 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the #1 and #2 ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions, with its Credible and CareLogic platforms, respectively.

ABOUT ONCALL HEALTH

OnCall Health is leading the way in enabling behavioral healthcare organizations to be virtual-first. OnCall's patient portal and telehealth operations solution help companies retain more patients, scale efficiently, and increase revenue. With OnCall, organizations can scale virtual care operations to grow revenue with tools that increase efficiency and engage patients in new ways. We believe that healthcare is better when the barriers of distance and time between patients and providers are eliminated. We're enabling healthcare companies to eliminate these barriers and grow by optimizing their patient experience, operational efficiency, and monetization.

Qualifacts Media Contact:

OnCall Media Contact:

