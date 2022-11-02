CME Group Reports 11% ADV Growth in October 2022

Highest-ever October ADV

Equity Index volume up 59%, with record E-mini S&P 500 options contracts

Record SOFR options volume and OI

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its October 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 11% to 22.7 million contracts during the month, representing the company's highest October volume on record. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

October 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional October 2022 product highlights compared to October 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 59%

SOFR ADV increased 1,108%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 42%

Options ADV increased 20%

Metals ADV increased 5%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 6%

Micro Products ADV

BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 24% to €376B and U.S. Repo ADNV increased 4% to $284.6B

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 15% to $67B

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

