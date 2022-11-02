Paramount and Virgin Media agree to new multi-year distribution partnership deal for UK streaming services and channel portfolio

Renewed deal will see SVOD service Paramount+ debut on Virgin TV in 2023 and wider distribution of Pluto TV, the leading free, ad-supported TV (FAST) service

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount and Virgin Media have today announced a new multi-year distribution agreement, extending their existing long-term partnership across Paramount's streaming services and linear channels in the UK.

The renewed partnership will see Paramount+, the global subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, debut on Virgin TV in 2023. Full app integration on Virgin Media's set-top boxes will offer customers the opportunity to access more than 8000 hours of exclusive originals, blockbuster films, and iconic series across every genre from Paramount's world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME® and Paramount Pictures.

Under the new deal, Pluto TV, the leading free, ad-supported TV (FAST) service, will also gain wider UK distribution on Virgin Media's cutting-edge TV360 and Stream services, reaching new customers and providing access to more than 100 curated channels, including Hell's Kitchen, CSI: Miami and MTV Movie Hits, seasonal and thematic channels like Pluto TV Halloween and Pluto TV Crime, and a range of movies and on-demand series. 2023 will also see Pluto TV's channel line-up launch on a dedicated FAST section of Virgin TV's electronic programme guide, allowing customers seamless access to the channels.

Virgin Media TV customers will continue to enjoy thousands of hours of entertainment from Paramount's pay TV brands MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon, as well as ongoing distribution of free-to-air brand Channel 5, its digital channel portfolio and Channel 5's on-demand service My5.

Sarah Rose, Chief Operations and Commercial Officer, UK & Canada, at Paramount, said: "Our long partnership with Virgin Media continues to help us unlock the power of Paramount's content. The wider distribution of our SVOD and FAST services, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, will support our ambitious growth plans for streaming in the UK, as well as our popular free-to-air and pay TV channel portfolios."

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: "We're constantly looking to give our customers even more great entertainment to enjoy whenever and wherever they want to. Our enhanced partnership with Paramount offers access not only to award-winning drama, comedy, music and kids' channels, but also FAST channels via Pluto TV and premium SVOD with Paramount+. This is fantastic news for our customers and gives them even more, to look forward to next year."

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, its portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, Paramount Global provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.



For more information about Paramount, please visit www.paramount.com and follow @ParamountCo on social platforms.



About Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 launched on 1 June 2021, combining the UK's largest and most reliable mobile network with a broadband network offering the fastest widely-available broadband speeds. It is a customer-first organisation that brings a range of connectivity services together in one place with a clear mission: to upgrade the nation. Virgin Media O2 is the corporate brand of the 50:50 joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica SA, and one of the UK's largest businesses.

Virgin Media O2 completed its roll out of gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network footprint in 2021 and plans to upgrade its fixed network to full fibre to the premises with completion in 2028. In January 2022, it also announced that it would be the only major mobile network that isn't bringing back roaming charges in Europe.

Today, the business delivers award-winning broadband and WiFi connectivity to homes as well as providing a connected entertainment service. This brings together live TV, thousands of hours of on-demand programming and a wide-selection of apps to customers through a set-top box and on-the-go through tablets and smartphones.

It also provides 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile services, and is the network of choice for mobile virtual network operators giffgaff, Sky Mobile and Lycamobile, as well as managing a 50:50 joint venture with Tesco for Tesco Mobile.

Virgin Media O2 Business plays a leading role in supporting the public sector and businesses of all sizes. This includes a variety of managed connectivity services and flexible working capabilities, security, data insight, 5G private networks and cloud solutions, as well as wholesale services to other operators and partners.

Virgin Media O2 is committed to using the power of connectivity to supercharge communities across the UK, taking action to close the digital divide and helping to build an inclusive, resilient, and low carbon economy. The company has set an ambitious commitment to achieve net zero carbon across its operations, products and supply chain by the end of 2040.

