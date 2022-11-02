Solina completes acquisition of Saratoga Food Specialties

Leading European producer of savoury solutions significantly strengthens North America presence

PARIS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solina, a leading European producer of savoury ingredient solutions for the food industry, has acquired U.S. based Saratoga Food Specialties to continue its expansion in North America. Solina established a presence in the U.S. for the first time in 2021 with the acquisition of Asenzya, a Wisconsin-based provider of custom dry seasoning solutions for the food industry.

Acquiring Saratoga accelerates Solina's footprint into North America, notably by adding liquid solutions to its existing dry seasoning capabilities, doubling its number of facilities in the region from three to six, and leading to the establishment of a dedicated Solina North American organization with significant expertise in B2B (industry), foodservice (QSR) and retail.

Solina is excited to welcome Saratoga's leadership team and its 500 employees to the global Solina team of 2700 people. Michael Marks, former President of Saratoga Food Specialties, will lead the operations as President of Solina US, reporting to Mark Duffy, President of Solina North America.

"Michael Marks will lead a collaborative and thoughtful integration process, leveraging the best of Saratoga's and Asenzya's different yet compatible businesses in the U.S. to create a great opportunity for our customers," said Mark Duffy. "Saratoga's customized liquid flavor solutions and dry seasoning blends for QSR/foodservice and industrial customers complement Asenzya's customized dry seasoning capabilities and B2B focus. The integration of the two businesses expands our capabilities, solidifies Solina's commitment to the U.S. marketplace and sets us up for future growth."

"With Saratoga joining Solina, we will create a leading one-stop-shop for customized flavour solutions and premium quality products in North America. In addition, we will leverage our specific product expertise in coatings, plant protein, and liquid solutions, as well as our heritage in meat solutions, to bring additional solutions to Saratoga's customers," Anthony Francheterre, CEO of Solina, said.

Michael Marks added, "I am excited to work with the Solina team to continue our commitment to driving innovation for our customers. Solina recognizes Saratoga's unique capabilities and shares our strategic vision. We are now in a position to disrupt the industry by leveraging the benefits of a global network of sourcing specialists, R&D teams, food technologists, chefs, and more, while simultaneously reinforcing our local, customized, and personal service to our customers."

About Solina

Solina is the leader on the European market of savoury ingredients. With 37 production sites and numerous local R&D centres close to its customers, Solina develops tailor-made ingredients for the savoury food industry, foodservice and butchery sectors. Solina's expertise combines culinary and technical expertise that enables the company to design innovative food solutions excelling in taste, functionality and nutrition. Headquartered in France, the company counts more than 3200 employees, production facilities in 19 countries and serves clients in more than 75 countries. Solina's majority shareholder is Astorg, an independent private equity firm.

About Saratoga Food Specialties

Established 75 years ago, Saratoga is a custom seasoning and sauce manufacturer that creates proprietary solutions for the largest restaurant companies in North America. Built by food ingredient innovators, Saratoga works tirelessly to discover flavors that inspire customers and delight consumers. The company employs more than 500 employees with manufacturing facilities in Eastvale, CA, Bolingbrook, IL and North Las Vegas, NV.

