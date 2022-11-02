TEAM LEWIS Expands US Leadership

~ strengthens senior roster and deepens consumer footprint~

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, welcomes Sam Mazzarelli as a Senior Vice President to its growing consumer practice. The role will serve as Head of the Boston office, as well as support global growth across integrated accounts.

LEWIS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lewis PR) (PRNewswire)

For almost 20 years, Mazzarelli has worked for a range of agencies, serving clients across technology, hospitality, retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG). As Senior Vice President he led marketing programs for Nestlé brand portfolios including San Pellegrino, Perrier, Essentia and Toll House, among others. His specialties include: innovation & product launches, corporate communications, integrated campaigns, partnerships, experiential marketing, celebrity & influencer engagement.

In addition to client growth and account management at TEAM LEWIS, Mazzarelli will also be responsible for team mentorship, operations and business development.

"Sam's varied client experience deepens and diversifies our reach across consumer sectors," said Noah Dye, Executive Vice President. "He brings a fresh perspective to our growing client roster and his expertise will strengthen our client engagement strategy."

"TEAM LEWIS is a creative agency in the consultancy space offering a host of marketing solutions across a range of B2B and B2C clients. I'm eager to build relationships and leverage my experience for the growth of the agency into new industry sectors," said Mazzarelli.

About TEAM LEWIS

TEAM LEWIS is a global marketing agency built to help and inspire brands to grow. It provides a full spectrum of marketing, communications and digital services to deliver tangible business impact for clients. The company has over 650 staff across 24 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America. www.teamlewis.com.

Media contact:

Rachel Winship

Account Director

TEAM LEWIS

Rachel.Winship@teamlewis.com

224-808-9002

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TEAM LEWIS