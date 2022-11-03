Boosted Commerce Announces Acquisition of Happy Healthy Hippie, the Leader in Plant-Based Supplements

This acquisition is the second largest in 2022 for the leading eCommerce platform.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boosted Commerce , a leading consumer eCommerce platform that acquires and grows third-party businesses on Amazon and Shopify, today announced their second largest acquisition of 2022, Happy Healthy Hippie , the leader in better-for-you, vegan and plant-based supplements. This acquisition further solidifies Boosted's position as a leader in the supplements category on Amazon and Shopify, with over one third of their portfolio serving this vertical.

Happy Healthy Hippie provides an all-natural, non-GMO, plant-based nutrition supplement straight from the earth. The company was founded for consumers who live intentionally and healthily. Happy Healthy Hippie's products are simple, natural, safe, and curated with purpose. The brand also supports the high-demand sector of prenatal and postnatal care, serving both mothers and fathers, with a suite of products to support the pregnancy journey from preconception, postpartum, and lactation support.

"We created Happy Healthy Hippie over five years ago as newlyweds in Ocean Beach, CA. As a licensed mental health therapist I often encountered many clients struggling with anxiety and finding natural relief became a passion of mine" shared Kylie Lewis, co-founder of Happy Healthy Hippie. "We noticed that there weren't many natural, plant-based products on the market and we capitalized on this unmet need," shared Keio Lewis, co-founder of Happy Healthy Hippie. "As the eCom acquisition market started heating up, we began exploring the right home for our brand and Boosted was the top-runner for us from the beginning. Their team and approach to growth resonated with our vision for Happy Healthy Hippie long-term."

In the past year, Boosted has seen tremendous growth, having acquired industry-leading brands like FoxyBae, WellPath, Luna and Asterwood Naturals. Boosted's team of retail and product marketing experts have deep category knowledge in the better-for-you space, allowing them to thoughtfully acquire and grow brands with products that improve customers' quality of life, health, and overall happiness. In the coming year, Boosted will continue to grow its omni-channel presence across wholesale, Amazon, and Shopify.

"At Boosted, we are laser-focused on building a portfolio of lasting, category-leading brands," said Keith Richman, co-founder of Boosted Commerce. "When we looked at Happy Healthy Hippie, we were impressed by the brand's differentiated product market fit and the resulting loyal and growing subscriber base."

About Boosted Commerce

Boosted Commerce buys, builds, and grows high-quality commerce brands. Boosted has acquired over 40 brands, which boast category-leading products distributed across Amazon, Walmart, and other retail channels along with a competitive D2C presence. With the end customer top-of-mind, the Boosted team prides itself in a product-first approach to the growth and development of its portfolio. Boosted Commerce has raised $380M in capital and its portfolio brands include Simplified Skin, Foxy Bae, and Asterwood Naturals. Visit boostedcommerce.com.

