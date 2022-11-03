CAPTRUST ADDS 60th FIRM: DANDA TROUVÉ INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Firm Continues Growth in the Kansas City area

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPTRUST Financial Advisors (CAPTRUST) today announced its 60th deal since 2006 with the addition of Danda Trouvé Investment Management (DTIM). The wealth management firm is based in Prairie Village, Kansas, and brings more than $125 million assets to CAPTRUST. The firm's president, Michelle Trouvé, CFA, along with two associates will join CAPTRUST.

CAPTRUST Financial Advisors logo (PRNewsfoto/CAPTRUST Financial Advisors) (PRNewswire)

"CAPTRUST is a well-run firm that will make our team even better," said Trouvé. "For us, one of the most important characteristics we were looking for in a firm was a robust investment process. As a former sole practitioner, I'm excited to have access to a world-class investment lineup and tap into these successful people."

Trouvé and her team provide long-term, personalized wealth services to high-net-worth clients across the Midwest. DTIM specializes in managing portfolios with $2.5 million or more in investable assets This addition is the fourth women-led firm in recent years to join CAPTRUST, including South Texas Money Management, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, and Shine Wealth Partners.

Trouvé learned about CAPTRUST from Kansas City-based Nick Blasi and the Frontier Wealth Management team, who joined CAPTRUST earlier this year.

"Michelle and her client-first approach will enhance our wealth practice in the Midwest and provide further fuel for CAPTRUST's growth," said Rush Benton, CAPTRUST's senior director of strategic growth.

This is CAPTRUST's fourth deal of 2022 and 60th since 2006. Consistent with other transactions, DTIM will take on the CAPTRUST brand.

"After 60 deals, we feel uniquely positioned in the RIA industry to fully integrate firms and make them better from day one," continued Benton.

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance for individuals and families. The firm also offers a comprehensive suite of services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals to simplify their financial lives, mitigate risk, and perpetuate their legacies. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis/fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs. With more than 1,100 employees across 70 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $100 billion in assets under management and more than $750 billion in assets under advisement (as of June 30, 2022). For more information, visit www.captrust.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CAPTRUST Financial Advisors