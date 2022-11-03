CTI BioPharma Announces Oral Presentation at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today announced an oral presentation and two poster presentations from the Company's pacritinib program at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH®) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana and virtually December 10-13, 2022.

The details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Pacritinib Is a Potent ACVR1 Inhibitor with Significant Anemia Benefit in Patients with Myelofibrosis

Abstract Number: 628

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Towards Personalized Medicine in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms and Mastocytosis: New and Repurposed Drugs for Unmet Clinical Needs

Session Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Presentation Time: 5:15–5:30 p.m. CST/6:15–6:30 p.m. EST

Presenter: Dr. Stephen Oh

The details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Differential Impact of Thrombocytopenia and Anemia on Myelofibrosis (MF) Symptom Burden

Abstract Number: 1712

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I

Session Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022

Presentation Time: 5:30–7:30 p.m. CST/6:30–8:30 p.m. EST

Presenter: Dr. Jeanne Palmer

Abstract Title: PACIFICA: A Randomized, Controlled Phase 3 Study of Pacritinib Versus Physician's Choice in Patients with Primary or Secondary Myelofibrosis and Severe Thrombocytopenia

Abstract Number: 4316

Session Name: 631. Myeloproliferative Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Basic and Translational: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 12, 202

Presentation Time: 6:00–8:00 p.m. CST/7:00–9:00 p.m. EST

Presenter: Dr. John Mascarenhas

About VONJO® (pacritinib)

Pacritinib is an oral kinase inhibitor with activity against wild type Janus Associated Kinase 2 (JAK2), mutant JAK2V617F form, IRAK1, ACVR1 (ALK2) and FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3), which contribute to signaling of a number of cytokines and growth factors that are important for hematopoiesis and immune function. Myelofibrosis is often associated with dysregulated JAK2 signaling. At clinically relevant concentrations, pacritinib does not inhibit JAK1.

VONJO is indicated for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on spleen volume reduction. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product, VONJO® (pacritinib).

VONJO® is a registered trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:

Argot Partners

+212-600-1902

cti@argotpartners.com

