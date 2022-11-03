DCPS works with Habitat for Humanity to support Mountain Communities

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS), the leading single-source provider of integrated commercial property services in Colorado, has continued its partnership with Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley (HFHVV).

"We believe in supporting our community and are delighted to continue our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley. We are proud to positively impact community members' lives, helping to deliver affordable housing to the residents of Vail Valley," said Dale Heims, Owner of DCPS.

Since 2017, Excel Capital Projects, a DCPS subsidiary, has donated over $25,000 in monetary, labor, and materials for 30 Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley homes.

This year, Excel Capital Projects, donated labor and materials for the exterior painting of multiple duplexes at the Stratton Flats subdivision in Gypsum, CO. Last year, Excel Capital Projects completed the exterior painting of 12 homes in the Grace Avenue project in Vail Valley.

In recent years, residents of Colorado mountain towns have encountered a shortage of affordable homes, and HFHVV is the only builder of permanently affordable homes for the workforce earning below 100% of the AMI in the Eagle River Valley.

A member of the Reyes family who help build their Habitat home, expressed their appreciation for the work DCPS and HFHVV does. The individual stated, "I watched all the volunteers working hard, pouring their hearts and souls into building our dreams. I don't think anyone realizes what you have given us. Now we have a place to make memories, a place of our own to call home."

Approximately five years ago, Eagle County School District (ECSD) donated land to Habitat Vail Valley with the intent to provide school district employees with safe, affordable housing. This year, HFHVV broke ground on their 100th home in the Eagle River Valley and deserving families will move in just before the holiday season.

"We look forward to our continued partnership with Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley, providing peace of mind and essential protection to residents of the Eagle River Valley," concluded Heims.

