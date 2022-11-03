Glassbeam Selected as Red Herring 2022 Top 100 Global Winner

Glassbeam, Inc. is recognized for Digital Transformation of Healthcare Operations leveraging AI & Machine Learning

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc. , a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines, has been selected as a 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner. The Red Herring judging panel recognized Glassbeam among private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia and for their innovations and technologies as market-leaders in their industry.

Red Herring is a global media company which unites the world's best high technology innovators, venture investors and business decision makers in a variety of forums: a leading innovation magazine, an online daily technology news service, technology newsletters and major events for technology leaders around the globe. Red Herring provides an insider's access to the global innovation economy, featuring unparalleled insights on the emerging technologies driving the economy.

Glassbeam is honored for its innovation with AI/ML solutions and pioneering a comprehensive fleet-wide analytics solution for the medical-imaging industry. "We are proud to receive the Red Herring award and appreciate this as a reflection of the success our customers enjoy globally as users of Glassbeam products. Our cloud-based solutions increase asset uptime and utilization on connected medical equipment through advanced analytics across several market segments such as OEMs, Independent Services Organizations (ISOs) and Healthcare providers" noted Glassbeam CEO Puneet Pandit.

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year" said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Glassbeam embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Glassbeam should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong."

Red Herring evaluated the Global Winners on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment for potential gives valuable insight for the most promising new businesses, and business models from around the world.

Glassbeam is a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines that bring structure and meaning to complex data generated from a heterogeneous fleet of medical equipment. Only Glassbeam's patented cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions for enhancing machine uptime and utilization for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems USA, MultiCare Health System USA, Brown's Medical Imaging, Renovo Solutions, Agiliti Health, Harris Health and US Radiology. For more information, visit www.glassbeam.com .

