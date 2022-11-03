HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF PRIORITY INSURANCE ASSOCIATES, LLC IN ARIZONA

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Priority Insurance Associates, LLC (Priority Insurance Associates). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Priority Insurance Associates is a women-owned independent insurance agency with more than 30 years combined industry experience. Priority Insurance Associates provides commercial and personal insurance solutions to individuals and businesses in the region. Co-owners Victoria Turns and Nancy Vukelich, and the Priority Insurance Associates team will join Hub Southwest.

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

