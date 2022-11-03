MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS OUTSTANDING THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Third quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 36.3 percent worldwide, 28.5 percent in the U.S. & Canada , and 66.1 percent in international markets, compared to the 2021 third quarter;

Third quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 1.8 percent worldwide and 3.5 percent in the U.S. & Canada , while RevPAR declined 2.4 percent in international markets, compared to the 2019 third quarter;

Third quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $1.94 , compared to reported diluted EPS of $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $1.69 , compared to third quarter 2021 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.99 ;

Third quarter reported net income totaled $630 million , compared to reported net income of $220 million in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted net income totaled $551 million , compared to third quarter 2021 adjusted net income of $327 million ;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $985 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $683 million ;

The company added roughly 14,000 rooms globally during the third quarter, including approximately 8,700 rooms in international markets and nearly 3,900 conversion rooms;

At quarter end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled over 3,000 properties and more than 502,000 rooms, including roughly 33,300 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Approximately 204,800 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the 2022 third quarter;

During the third quarter, Marriott repurchased 6.2 million shares of common stock for $950 million . Year-to-date through October 31 , the company has returned $1.9 billion to shareholders.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported third quarter 2022 results.

Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very pleased to report another quarter of outstanding results. Global RevPAR1 more than fully recovered, rising nearly 2 percent above 2019. In the third quarter, RevPAR compared to 2019 improved sequentially from the second quarter in every region around the world.

"In the U.S. & Canada, our largest region, RevPAR exceeded 2019 levels by 3.5 percent in the third quarter. Occupancy in the region has been rising throughout the year, reaching 72 percent in September, just 2 percentage points below the same month in 2019. Leisure transient demand remained very robust, and group RevPAR more than fully recovered to 2019 levels in the quarter. Business transient demand, though still lagging in recovery, continued to improve.

"Our EMEA and CALA regions posted nearly 10 percent and 18 percent third quarter RevPAR growth over 2019, respectively. Demand in these regions was boosted by the strong U.S. dollar and the ramping of cross-border travel.

"In mid-October, we announced that we signed an agreement to acquire the City Express brand portfolio, marking our entry into the affordable midscale segment. We see meaningful opportunities to further expand the brand in the CALA region and globally, as we have successfully done with other brand acquisitions. Upon closing, we look forward to offering our guests more stay options and our owners and franchisees new opportunities to grow their portfolios.

"Our award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy, hit 173 million members at the end of September. During the quarter, Bonvoy member penetration achieved record highs, reaching 60 percent in the U.S. & Canada and 53 percent globally. Co-brand cardholder acquisitions and total card spending worldwide have continued to grow meaningfully, increasing our third quarter co-brand card fees more than 20 percent compared to the year-ago quarter.

"While we are carefully monitoring macroeconomic trends, bookings across all our customer segments remain strong, contributing to the ongoing momentum in our business. We expect continued demand growth around the world in the fourth quarter and anticipate that global RevPAR could increase 2 percent to 4 percent compared to 2019.

"With our solid financial results and strong cash generation, we have already returned $1.9 billion to shareholders year-to-date through October 31. For full year 2022, we now expect to return more than $2.7 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases."

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $958 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to 2021 third quarter reported operating income of $545 million. Reported net income totaled $630 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to 2021 third quarter reported net income of $220 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $1.94 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2022 third quarter totaled $815 million, compared to 2021 third quarter adjusted operating income of $527 million. Adjusted operating income in the 2021 third quarter excluded impairment charges of $11 million.

Third quarter 2022 adjusted net income totaled $551 million, compared to 2021 third quarter adjusted net income of $327 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2022 third quarter totaled $1.69, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The 2022 third quarter adjusted results excluded special tax items of $30 million ($0.09 per share) and a $2 million ($0.01 per share) gain on an investee's property sale. The 2021 third quarter adjusted results excluded a $122 million after-tax ($0.37 per share) loss on the extinguishment of debt and $8 million after-tax ($0.02 per share) of impairment charges.

Adjusted results also excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses. See pages A-3 and A-12 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $953 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $723 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases due to the ongoing recovery in lodging demand, as well as unit growth. Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2022 third quarter totaled $192 million, compared to $173 million in the year-ago quarter, largely driven by higher credit card branding fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $106 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to $53 million in the 2021 third quarter. Roughly two-thirds of the incentive management fees recognized in the quarter were earned at hotels in international markets.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $44 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to $37 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in revenue net of expenses largely reflects the ongoing recovery in lodging demand, partially offset by $23 million of lower termination fees and a $19 million accrual related to a portfolio of 12 leased hotels in the U.S. & Canada.

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses for the 2022 third quarter totaled $50 million, compared to $64 million in the year-ago quarter. Expenses in the 2021 third quarter included an $11 million impairment charge.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2022 third quarter totaled $216 million, compared to $212 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expense, net, totaled $93 million in the third quarter compared to $99 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease is largely due to lower interest expense associated with lower debt balances.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $985 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $683 million. See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

The company added 77 properties (14,071 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2022 third quarter, including nearly 3,900 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 8,700 rooms in international markets. Thirty-five properties (7,440 rooms) exited the system during the quarter, including roughly 5,200 rooms in Russia. At quarter end, Marriott's global lodging system totaled nearly 8,200 properties, with over 1,507,000 rooms.

At quarter end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,024 properties with more than 502,000 rooms, including 1,039 properties with approximately 204,800 rooms under construction, or 41 percent of the pipeline, and 233 properties with roughly 33,300 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

In the 2022 third quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 36.3 percent (a 33.4 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2021 third quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 28.5 percent (a 28.3 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 66.1 percent (a 51.0 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet

At quarter end, Marriott's net debt was $8.4 billion, representing total debt of $9.4 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 billion. At year-end 2021, the company's net debt was $8.7 billion, representing total debt of $10.1 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion.

In the third quarter, the company issued $1.0 billion of Series JJ Senior Notes due in 2027 with a 5.00 percent interest rate coupon.

Marriott Common Stock

Year-to-date through October 31, the company has repurchased 11.1 million shares for $1.7 billion at an average price of $153.21 per share.

2022 Outlook1



Fourth Quarter 2022 vs Fourth Quarter 2019 Full Year 2022

vs Full Year 2019 Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR





Worldwide +2% to +4% -5% to -3% U.S. & Canada +4% to +6% -2% to flat International -2% to flat -13% to -11%











Year-End 2022

vs Year-End 2021 Gross Rooms Growth

Approx. 4.5% Deletions2

Approx. 1.5% Net rooms growth

Approx. 3.0%

The change in expected gross rooms growth compared to the company's prior guidance primarily reflects lengthened construction timelines in Greater China resulting from extended lockdowns.

($ in millions, except EPS) Fourth Quarter 2022 Full Year 2022 Gross fee revenues $1,070 to $1,090 $4,017 to $4,037 Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses Approx. $77 Approx. $269 General, administrative, and other expenses $235 to $225 $890 to $880 Adjusted EBITDA3,4 $1,007 to $1,037 $3,770 to $3,800 Adjusted EPS – diluted4,5 $1.77 to $1.84 $6.51 to $6.58 Investment spending6



Approx. $500 Capital return to shareholders7



More than $2,700



1 The outlook provided above assumes that the $100 million City Express transaction does not close before year-end 2022. 2 The anticipated deletions rate includes 50bps related to the company's suspension of its operations in Russia. 3 See pages A-13 & A-14 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation. 4 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted for fourth quarter and full year 2022 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, or restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy, and which may be significant, and do not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the remainder of the year. Adjusted EPS – diluted for full year 2022 excludes impairments, gains on investees' property sales, gains on asset dispositions, and special tax items reported in the first three quarters of 2022. See page A-3 for the Adjusted EPS – diluted calculation for the first three quarters of 2022. 5 Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above. 6 Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities. 7 Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and no asset sales that may occur during the remainder of the year.

Note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of November 3, 2022. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the possible effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic (COVID-19); our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; travel and lodging demand trends and expectations; occupancy, ADR and RevPAR recovery trends and expectations; our development pipeline, signings, rooms growth, deletions and conversions; our investment spending and capital return expectations; our expectations regarding the addition of the City Express brand portfolio to our system; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

__________________________________ 1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and RevPAR statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar and include hotels that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2022 and 2021 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2022, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons to pre-pandemic or 2019 are comparing to the same time period each year.

Tables follow

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

QUARTER 3, 2022

























Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported A-1







Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-3







Total Lodging Products A-4







Key Lodging Statistics A-7







Adjusted EBITDA A-12







Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Fourth Quarter 2022 A-13







Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2022 A-14







Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures A-15





MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

THIRD QUARTER 2022 AND 2021

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)





































As Reported

As Reported

Percent





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)





September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Reported 2022 vs. 2021

REVENUES













Base management fees

$ 275

$ 190

45

Franchise fees 1

678

533

27

Incentive management fees

106

53

100

Gross Fee Revenues

1,059

776

36

Contract investment amortization 2

(22)

(21)

(5)

Net Fee Revenues

1,037

755

37

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

345

241

43

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

3,931

2,950

33

Total Revenues

5,313

3,946

35

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES













Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

301

204

(48)

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

50

64

22

General, administrative, and other 7

216

212

(2)

Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other

2

4

50

Reimbursed expenses 4

3,786

2,917

(30)

Total Expenses

4,355

3,401

(28)

















OPERATING INCOME

958

545

76

















Gains and other income, net 8

3

-

*

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(164)

100

Interest expense

(100)

(107)

7

Interest income

7

8

(13)

Equity in earnings (losses) 9

1

(4)

125

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

869

278

213

















Provision for income taxes

(239)

(58)

(312)

















NET INCOME

$ 630

$ 220

186

















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.94

$ 0.67

190

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.94

$ 0.67

190

















Basic Shares

324.5

327.3





Diluted Shares

325.7

329.3

























* Calculated percentage is not meaningful. 1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments. 9 Equity in earnings (losses) include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2022 AND 2021

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)





































As Reported

As Reported

Percent





Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Better/(Worse)





September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Reported 2022 vs. 2021

REVENUES













Base management fees

$ 757

$ 452

67

Franchise fees 1

1,847

1,270

45

Incentive management fees

343

141

143

Gross Fee Revenues

2,947

1,863

58

Contract investment amortization 2

(65)

(56)

(16)

Net Fee Revenues

2,882

1,807

59

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

971

536

81

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

10,997

7,068

56

Total Revenues

14,850

9,411

58

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES













Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

779

507

(54)

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

147

166

11

General, administrative, and other 7

655

610

(7)

Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other

11

8

(38)

Reimbursed expenses 4

10,792

7,005

(54)

Total Expenses

12,384

8,296

(49)

















OPERATING INCOME

2,466

1,115

121

















Gains and other income, net 8

9

6

50

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(164)

100

Interest expense

(288)

(323)

11

Interest income

18

22

(18)

Equity in earnings (losses) 9

18

(24)

175

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,223

632

252

















Provision for income taxes

(538)

(1)

(53,700)

















NET INCOME

$ 1,685

$ 631

167

















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Earnings per share - basic

$ 5.15

$ 1.93

167

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 5.13

$ 1.92

167

















Basic Shares

327.0

327.0





Diluted Shares

328.4

329.1





















1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments. 9 Equity in earnings (losses) include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



($ in millions except per share amounts)































The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the

most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.

































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended













Percent









Percent





September 30,

September 30,

Better/

September 30,

September 30,

Better/





2022

2021

(Worse)

2022

2021

(Worse)



Total revenues, as reported $ 5,313

$ 3,946





$ 14,850

$ 9,411







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,931)

(2,950)





(10,997)

(7,068)







Add: Impairments 1 -

-





5

-







Adjusted total revenues ** 1,382

996





3,858

2,343



































Operating income, as reported 958

545





2,466

1,115







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,931)

(2,950)





(10,997)

(7,068)







Add: Reimbursed expenses 3,786

2,917





10,792

7,005







Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other 2

4





11

8







Add: Impairments 2 -

11





5

11







Adjusted operating income ** 815

527

55 %

2,277

1,071

113 %































Operating income margin 18 %

14 %





17 %

12 %







Adjusted operating income margin ** 59 %

53 %





59 %

46 %



































Net income, as reported 630

220





1,685

631







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,931)

(2,950)





(10,997)

(7,068)







Add: Reimbursed expenses 3,786

2,917





10,792

7,005







Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other 2

4





11

8







Add: Impairments 3 -

11





11

15







Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt -

164





-

164







Less: Gains on investees' property sales 4 (2)

-





(23)

-







Less: Gain on asset dispositions 5 -

-





(2)

-







Income tax effect of above adjustments 36

(39)





50

(36)







Less: Income tax special items 30

-





30

(98)







Adjusted net income ** $ 551

$ 327

69 %

$ 1,557

$ 621

151 %































Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.94

$ 0.67





$ 5.13

$ 1.92







Adjusted diluted earnings per share** $ 1.69

$ 0.99

71 %

$ 4.74

$ 1.89

151 %































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

1 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million.

2 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million. Three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million.

3 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million and Equity in earnings (losses) of $6 million. Three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million. Nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes impairment charges reported in Equity in earnings (losses) of $4 million.

4 Gains on investees' property sales reported in Equity in earnings (losses).

5 Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of September 30, 2022















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Managed 633 215,948 1,326 338,913 1,959 554,861 Marriott Hotels 105 57,675 190 55,416 295 113,091 Sheraton 26 21,338 184 62,324 210 83,662 Courtyard 168 27,063 106 23,035 274 50,098 Westin 40 21,865 76 23,543 116 45,408 JW Marriott 21 12,724 66 24,391 87 37,115 Renaissance 24 10,607 55 17,534 79 28,141 The Ritz-Carlton 39 11,648 66 16,451 105 28,099 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 715 5 715 Four Points 1 134 81 22,709 82 22,843 Le Méridien 1 100 70 19,524 71 19,624 W Hotels 23 6,516 38 10,246 61 16,762 W Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 160 1 160 Residence Inn 76 12,199 9 1,116 85 13,315 St. Regis 10 1,977 38 8,905 48 10,882 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 The Luxury Collection 6 2,296 47 8,268 53 10,564 Aloft 2 505 44 9,735 46 10,240 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 AC Hotels by Marriott 7 1,165 68 8,466 75 9,631 Fairfield by Marriott 6 1,431 60 8,093 66 9,524 Delta Hotels 25 6,770 2 477 27 7,247 Autograph Collection 8 2,508 20 2,953 28 5,461 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 34 4,866 34 4,866 SpringHill Suites 26 4,363 - - 26 4,363 EDITION 5 1,379 10 2,216 15 3,595 Protea Hotels - - 26 3,151 26 3,151 Element 2 640 12 2,273 14 2,913 Tribute Portfolio - - 7 947 7 947 Moxy - - 5 887 5 887 TownePlace Suites 6 825 - - 6 825 Bulgari - - 5 442 5 442 Franchised 5,093 732,399 844 170,834 5,937 903,233 Courtyard 859 114,576 112 21,050 971 135,626 Fairfield by Marriott 1,132 106,609 45 7,561 1,177 114,170 Residence Inn 769 91,811 24 3,282 793 95,093 Marriott Hotels 232 73,822 57 16,757 289 90,579 Sheraton 151 47,374 71 20,524 222 67,898 SpringHill Suites 502 58,181 - - 502 58,181 TownePlace Suites 477 48,594 - - 477 48,594 Autograph Collection 138 27,167 100 21,288 238 48,455 Westin 91 30,818 26 7,708 117 38,526 Four Points 156 23,613 61 10,155 217 33,768 Renaissance 64 18,071 29 7,544 93 25,615 Aloft 151 21,664 21 3,440 172 25,104 AC Hotels by Marriott 99 16,420 44 7,889 143 24,309 Moxy 26 4,913 84 15,894 110 20,807 Delta Hotels 61 13,996 11 2,557 72 16,553 The Luxury Collection 12 3,188 56 10,372 68 13,560 Tribute Portfolio 50 7,940 24 3,020 74 10,960 Element 77 10,291 2 269 79 10,560 Le Méridien 24 5,548 18 4,641 42 10,189 JW Marriott 12 6,072 11 2,714 23 8,786 Protea Hotels - - 34 2,636 34 2,636 Design Hotels 9 1,302 10 1,060 19 2,362 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 W Hotels - - 1 246 1 246 Bulgari - - 2 161 2 161 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 1 66 1 66

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of September 30, 2022















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Owned/Leased 26 6,483 38 9,209 64 15,692 Courtyard 19 2,814 4 894 23 3,708 Marriott Hotels 2 1,308 6 2,064 8 3,372 Sheraton - - 4 1,830 4 1,830 W Hotels 2 779 2 665 4 1,444 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Protea Hotels - - 5 912 5 912 Renaissance 1 317 2 505 3 822 Autograph Collection1 - - 6 576 6 576 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 550 2 550 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 The Luxury Collection2 - - 4 417 4 417 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 St. Regis - - 1 160 1 160 Residences 66 6,935 44 3,928 110 10,863 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 39 4,317 14 1,135 53 5,452 St. Regis Residences 10 1,082 9 1,065 19 2,147 W Residences 10 1,089 7 547 17 1,636 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Sheraton Residences - - 2 282 2 282 Westin Residences 3 266 1 9 4 275 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 EDITION Residences 3 90 - - 3 90 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Timeshare* 72 18,839 20 3,862 92 22,701 Grand Total 5,890 980,604 2,272 526,746 8,162 1,507,350















*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." 1 Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of September 30, 2022















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Luxury 194 53,677 395 91,021 589 144,698 JW Marriott 33 18,796 78 27,601 111 46,397 The Ritz-Carlton 40 12,077 68 17,001 108 29,078 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 39 4,317 14 1,135 53 5,452 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 715 5 715 The Luxury Collection1 18 5,484 107 19,057 125 24,541 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 W Hotels 25 7,295 41 11,157 66 18,452 W Residences 10 1,089 7 547 17 1,636 W Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 160 1 160 St. Regis 10 1,977 39 9,065 49 11,042 St. Regis Residences 10 1,082 9 1,065 19 2,147 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 EDITION 5 1,379 10 2,216 15 3,595 EDITION Residences 3 90 - - 3 90 Bulgari - - 7 603 7 603 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Full-Service 1,062 360,085 1,009 278,276 2,071 638,361 Marriott Hotels 339 132,805 253 74,237 592 207,042 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 Sheraton 177 68,712 259 84,678 436 153,390 Sheraton Residences - - 2 282 2 282 Westin 132 53,756 102 31,251 234 85,007 Westin Residences 3 266 1 9 4 275 Renaissance 89 28,995 86 25,583 175 54,578 Autograph Collection2 146 29,675 126 24,817 272 54,492 Le Méridien 25 5,648 88 24,165 113 29,813 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Delta Hotels 86 20,766 13 3,034 99 23,800 Tribute Portfolio 50 7,940 31 3,967 81 11,907 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 35 4,932 35 4,932 Design Hotels 9 1,302 10 1,060 19 2,362 Limited-Service 4,562 548,003 848 153,587 5,410 701,590 Courtyard 1,046 144,453 222 44,979 1,268 189,432 Fairfield by Marriott 1,138 108,040 105 15,654 1,243 123,694 Residence Inn 846 104,202 34 4,538 880 108,740 SpringHill Suites 528 62,544 - - 528 62,544 Four Points 157 23,747 142 32,864 299 56,611 TownePlace Suites 483 49,419 - - 483 49,419 Aloft 153 22,169 65 13,175 218 35,344 AC Hotels by Marriott 106 17,585 112 16,355 218 33,940 Moxy 26 4,913 89 16,781 115 21,694 Element 79 10,931 14 2,542 93 13,473 Protea Hotels - - 65 6,699 65 6,699 Timeshare* 72 18,839 20 3,862 92 22,701 Grand Total 5,890 980,604 2,272 526,746 8,162 1,507,350















*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." 1 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2 Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 JW Marriott

$180.19 37.9 %

65.4 % 12.7 % pts.

$275.55 11.1 % The Ritz-Carlton

$305.22 19.7 %

64.2 % 8.0 % pts.

$475.75 4.7 % W Hotels

$216.02 41.4 %

66.3 % 12.9 % pts.

$325.85 13.8 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$250.53 30.4 %

65.9 % 11.0 % pts.

$380.42 8.6 % Marriott Hotels

$156.35 56.2 %

69.9 % 15.9 % pts.

$223.61 20.8 % Sheraton

$147.72 45.1 %

65.0 % 11.5 % pts.

$227.09 19.4 % Westin

$180.88 48.2 %

72.0 % 15.8 % pts.

$251.20 15.6 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$158.27 51.0 %

69.6 % 15.2 % pts.

$227.51 18.0 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$177.95 44.2 %

68.8 % 14.3 % pts.

$258.74 14.2 % Courtyard

$108.14 29.7 %

68.2 % 4.6 % pts.

$158.66 21.0 % Residence Inn

$149.82 23.8 %

79.3 % 5.3 % pts.

$188.89 15.5 % Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$119.99 28.3 %

71.5 % 5.2 % pts.

$167.75 18.9 % US & Canada - All5

$164.32 41.2 %

69.4 % 12.2 % pts.

$236.69 16.4 %











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 JW Marriott

$179.27 32.0 %

67.2 % 11.8 % pts.

$266.65 8.8 % The Ritz-Carlton

$304.97 20.0 %

64.7 % 8.2 % pts.

$471.23 4.8 % W Hotels

$216.02 41.4 %

66.3 % 12.9 % pts.

$325.85 13.8 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$239.73 29.4 %

66.9 % 11.1 % pts.

$358.17 8.0 % Marriott Hotels

$135.07 43.6 %

68.3 % 13.5 % pts.

$197.68 15.2 % Sheraton

$118.86 43.3 %

65.4 % 12.5 % pts.

$181.88 15.8 % Westin

$157.14 41.9 %

69.7 % 13.1 % pts.

$225.59 15.1 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$139.28 40.0 %

68.3 % 12.9 % pts.

$203.80 13.6 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$150.91 38.0 %

68.2 % 12.7 % pts.

$221.34 12.3 % Courtyard

$113.54 24.8 %

71.7 % 5.7 % pts.

$158.36 14.9 % Residence Inn

$132.62 18.2 %

79.6 % 2.8 % pts.

$166.56 14.0 % Fairfield by Marriott

$97.28 14.2 %

73.6 % 3.7 % pts.

$132.10 8.5 % Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$112.93 20.4 %

74.4 % 4.5 % pts.

$151.70 13.2 % US & Canada - All5

$128.94 28.5 %

71.8 % 7.9 % pts.

$179.58 14.3 %























1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.







2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.

3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.









4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.











MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 Greater China

$67.48 5.3 %

59.3 % 4.3 % pts.

$113.87 -2.3 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$88.15 169.8 %

62.7 % 29.5 % pts.

$140.52 42.9 % Caribbean & Latin America

$111.98 42.8 %

59.1 % 12.9 % pts.

$189.46 11.8 % Europe

$188.55 93.1 %

73.3 % 24.5 % pts.

$257.08 28.6 % Middle East & Africa

$97.67 43.3 %

61.6 % 10.1 % pts.

$158.65 19.9 %





















International - All1

$102.53 61.7 %

63.1 % 16.1 % pts.

$162.61 20.4 %





















Worldwide2

$129.91 49.5 %

65.9 % 14.4 % pts.

$197.20 16.9 %











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 Greater China

$64.78 8.2 %

58.3 % 5.4 % pts.

$111.12 -1.8 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$87.91 139.3 %

62.7 % 27.2 % pts.

$140.15 35.4 % Caribbean & Latin America

$96.11 45.0 %

57.5 % 12.6 % pts.

$167.27 13.4 % Europe

$156.10 90.3 %

72.0 % 25.0 % pts.

$216.92 24.1 % Middle East & Africa

$94.78 49.7 %

62.0 % 10.8 % pts.

$152.92 23.7 %





















International - All1

$101.37 66.1 %

63.3 % 17.3 % pts.

$160.11 20.7 %





















Worldwide2

$120.60 36.3 %

69.2 % 10.8 % pts.

$174.19 15.1 %





















1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 JW Marriott

$200.55 75.2 %

64.6 % 20.6 % pts.

$310.43 19.2 % The Ritz-Carlton

$327.75 55.0 %

64.1 % 18.1 % pts.

$511.32 11.3 % W Hotels

$227.42 77.4 %

62.5 % 20.8 % pts.

$364.13 18.2 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$272.45 68.5 %

64.7 % 20.5 % pts.

$420.85 15.1 % Marriott Hotels

$143.07 112.4 %

64.7 % 25.1 % pts.

$221.13 29.9 % Sheraton

$140.21 122.3 %

62.7 % 27.5 % pts.

$223.50 24.9 % Westin

$163.54 98.9 %

66.3 % 25.4 % pts.

$246.78 22.7 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$144.36 110.5 %

64.1 % 25.8 % pts.

$225.03 26.0 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$171.67 94.1 %

64.3 % 24.6 % pts.

$267.09 19.7 % Courtyard

$99.02 59.2 %

64.5 % 10.3 % pts.

$153.63 33.8 % Residence Inn

$140.23 39.6 %

76.7 % 7.7 % pts.

$182.73 25.6 % Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$111.63 54.5 %

68.4 % 10.6 % pts.

$163.15 30.5 % US & Canada - All5

$157.56 86.2 %

65.3 % 21.3 % pts.

$241.46 25.3 %











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 JW Marriott

$199.73 73.9 %

66.4 % 20.5 % pts.

$300.65 20.1 % The Ritz-Carlton

$323.71 55.9 %

64.1 % 18.4 % pts.

$505.36 11.1 % W Hotels

$227.42 77.4 %

62.5 % 20.8 % pts.

$364.13 18.2 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$258.25 69.3 %

65.4 % 20.6 % pts.

$394.60 16.1 % Marriott Hotels

$122.83 84.9 %

62.9 % 20.6 % pts.

$195.24 24.3 % Sheraton

$107.59 89.6 %

60.4 % 20.2 % pts.

$178.00 26.1 % Westin

$145.90 90.5 %

65.3 % 22.8 % pts.

$223.51 23.9 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$127.57 83.0 %

63.1 % 20.8 % pts.

$202.21 22.6 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$142.69 79.9 %

63.4 % 20.8 % pts.

$225.20 20.9 % Courtyard

$101.82 46.9 %

67.4 % 10.5 % pts.

$151.18 23.9 % Residence Inn

$120.73 29.6 %

76.5 % 5.5 % pts.

$157.80 20.3 % Fairfield by Marriott

$86.91 31.9 %

69.0 % 8.0 % pts.

$126.05 16.6 % Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$102.00 38.0 %

70.5 % 8.6 % pts.

$144.75 21.2 % US & Canada - All5

$119.16 56.4 %

67.5 % 13.7 % pts.

$176.60 24.6 %























1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 Greater China

$54.38 -18.2 %

47.9 % -7.7 % pts.

$113.51 -5.0 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$75.29 129.3 %

55.5 % 23.4 % pts.

$135.72 32.4 % Caribbean & Latin America

$121.10 84.1 %

59.7 % 20.6 % pts.

$202.84 20.7 % Europe

$146.25 187.8 %

62.2 % 33.7 % pts.

$235.21 31.7 % Middle East & Africa

$110.94 66.7 %

62.6 % 16.0 % pts.

$177.07 24.1 %





















International - All1

$90.07 64.4 %

55.7 % 13.7 % pts.

$161.76 24.0 %





















Worldwide2

$120.00 76.4 %

59.9 % 17.1 % pts.

$200.26 26.1 %











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021 Greater China

$52.09 -16.6 %

47.0 % -7.0 % pts.

$110.95 -4.2 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$75.03 116.9 %

55.6 % 22.6 % pts.

$134.93 28.9 % Caribbean & Latin America

$100.89 89.2 %

56.9 % 19.6 % pts.

$177.18 24.2 % Europe

$119.44 183.6 %

59.8 % 33.0 % pts.

$199.71 27.2 % Middle East & Africa

$104.51 70.4 %

62.2 % 16.4 % pts.

$168.02 25.5 %





















International - All1

$87.29 77.2 %

55.5 % 16.5 % pts.

$157.25 24.5 %





















Worldwide2

$109.53 60.9 %

63.9 % 14.6 % pts.

$171.52 24.2 %





















1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS - 2022 vs 2019 In Constant $





















Comparable Systemwide Properties1























Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2019

2022 vs. 2019

2022 vs. 2019 Greater China

$64.78 -23.0 %

58.3 % -11.4 % pts.

$111.12 -8.0 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$87.91 -14.1 %

62.7 % -11.3 % pts.

$140.15 1.4 % Caribbean & Latin America

$96.11 17.6 %

57.5 % -1.8 % pts.

$167.27 21.3 % Europe

$156.10 5.9 %

72.0 % -6.5 % pts.

$216.92 15.5 % Middle East & Africa

$94.78 18.5 %

62.0 % -3.5 % pts.

$152.92 25.1 %





















International - All2

$101.37 -2.4 %

63.3 % -7.9 % pts.

$160.11 9.8 %





















US & Canada - All

$128.94 3.5 %

71.8 % -4.7 % pts.

$179.58 10.4 %





















Worldwide3

$120.60 1.8 %

69.2 % -5.8 % pts.

$174.19 10.2 %











































Comparable Systemwide Properties1























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2022 vs. 2019

2022 vs. 2019

2022 vs. 2019 Greater China

$52.09 -39.8 %

47.0 % -19.9 % pts.

$110.95 -14.3 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$75.03 -28.8 %

55.6 % -16.2 % pts.

$134.93 -8.1 % Caribbean & Latin America

$100.89 3.9 %

56.9 % -4.8 % pts.

$177.18 12.6 % Europe

$119.44 -9.1 %

59.8 % -13.0 % pts.

$199.71 10.6 % Middle East & Africa

$104.51 15.3 %

62.2 % -3.6 % pts.

$168.02 22.0 %





















International - All2

$87.29 -16.3 %

55.5 % -13.3 % pts.

$157.25 3.8 %





















US & Canada - All

$119.16 -2.8 %

67.5 % -6.9 % pts.

$176.60 7.1 %





















Worldwide3

$109.53 -6.6 %

63.9 % -8.9 % pts.

$171.52 6.4 %























1 The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2022, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the criteria for comparable in 2019. 2 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 3 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in millions)





















Fiscal Year 2022





First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Total



Net income, as reported $ 377

$ 678

$ 630

$ 1,685



Cost reimbursement revenue (3,146)

(3,920)

(3,931)

(10,997)



Reimbursed expenses 3,179

3,827

3,786

10,792



Interest expense 93

95

100

288



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

2

2

5



Provision for income taxes 99

200

239

538



Depreciation and amortization 48

49

50

147



Contract investment amortization 24

19

22

65



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 26

29

32

87



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 13

3

7

23



Stock-based compensation 44

52

48

144



Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other 9

-

2

11



Gains on investees' property sales (8)

(13)

(2)

(23)



Gain on asset dispositions -

(2)

-

(2)



Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 759

$1,019

$ 985

$ 2,763























Change from 2021 Adjusted EBITDA ** 156 %

83 %

44 %

80 %

























Fiscal Year 2021

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total Net (loss) income, as reported $ (11)

$ 422

$ 220

$ 468

$ 1,099 Cost reimbursement revenue (1,780)

(2,338)

(2,950)

(3,374)

(10,442) Reimbursed expenses 1,833

2,255

2,917

3,317

10,322 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

164

-

164 Interest expense 107

109

107

97

420 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

1

2

2

7 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (16)

(41)

58

80

81 Depreciation and amortization 52

50

64

54

220 Contract investment amortization 17

18

21

19

75 Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 28

27

28

28

111 Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 10

9

5

7

31 Stock-based compensation 53

43

43

43

182 Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other 1

3

4

-

8 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 296

$ 558

$ 683

$ 741

$ 2,278





















** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FOURTH QUARTER 2022

($ in millions)



































Range









Estimated

Fourth Quarter 2022



Fourth Quarter 2021 **



Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 565

$ 588







Interest expense 112

112







Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

1







Provision for income taxes 174

181







Depreciation and amortization 47

47







Contract investment amortization 25

25







Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 32

32







Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 3

3







Stock-based compensation 48

48







Adjusted EBITDA ** $1,007

$1,037

$ 741



















Increase over 2021 Adjusted EBITDA ** 36 %

40 %

























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial



measures and the limitations on their use.

















1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the



company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses,



which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any additional asset



sales that may occur during the year.





MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FULL YEAR 2022

($ in millions)



































Range









Estimated

Full Year 2022



Full Year 2021**



Net income excluding certain items 1 $2,102

$2,125







Interest expense 400

400







Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 6

6







Provision for income taxes 666

673







Depreciation and amortization 194

194







Contract investment amortization 90

90







Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 119

119







Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 26

26







Stock-based compensation 192

192







Gains on investees' property sales (23)

(23)







Gain on asset dispositions (2)

(2)







Adjusted EBITDA ** $3,770

$3,800

$ 2,278



















Increase over 2021 Adjusted EBITDA ** 65 %

67 %

























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial



measures and the limitations on their use.

















1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the



company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses,



which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any additional asset



sales that may occur during the year.



















MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, loss on extinguishment of debt (when applicable), gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable), the income tax effect of these adjustments, and income tax special items. The income tax special items primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments, benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes loss on extinguishment of debt and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees. In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first quarter related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation, charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19, and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), as well as the loss related to the debt extinguishment in the 2021 third quarter, which we recorded in the "Loss on extinguishment of debt" caption of our prior period Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets and software, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.





MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2022, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

