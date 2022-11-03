Simon® Opens Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets®

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon® and Mitsubishi Estate Simon, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Estate Group and Simon, announced that it has opened Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets®, the 10th Premium Outlet center in Japan and the first new location in Japan in 10 years, located approximately 45 miles northwest of Tokyo.

"We are excited to celebrate the opening of our newest Premium Outlet center in Fukaya, Saitama Prefecture, as part of our continued international growth strategy in Japan," said Mark Silvestri, President of Development, Simon. "The center will follow in the tradition of providing the best international and local brands at everyday savings that shoppers have come to appreciate at our Premium Outlets worldwide"

Building on the success of Gotemba and Rinku Premium Outlets and the other seven properties in Japan, Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets will feature 137 brand name stores in 296,000 square feet, including Adidas, Armani, Bally, Coach, Dsquared2, Furla, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, New Balance, Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, Theory, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, Puma, Vans, Valentino, and Versace. Twenty-four stores will launch their first outlet center concept location worldwide or first in Japan. The musical instrument manufacturer Korg is opening its first outlet store in the world, and the golf brand Ping will open its first outlet location in Japan. The center also features an impressive food hall design and several new restaurant concepts consisting of Asian, Western and local Japanese food and beverage options.

Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets is built to a modern contemporary architectural design, and that complements the landscape of the local area, including the red-brick and wood finish that is local to Fukaya City. It will be home to Japan's first "Asobo! Garigari-kun children's attraction. It will also feature artwork from the collection of the Chokoku-no-Mori Art Foundation as well as wall art drawn by artists, on site, providing a unique experience for shoppers.

With the aim of reducing environmental impacts, the Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets will be the first Premium Outlets to use solar and other renewable energy for all electric power consumed at the facilities. The estimated annual consumption used by the tenant stores and common areas will be provided by the almost 440 solar panels installed in the outlet mall which will contribute to the reduction of CO 2 emissions.

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and homeware retailers. Our Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, and Thailand are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Desert Hills Premium Outlets, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. For more information follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Mitsubishi Estate-Simon Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. And Simon Property Group, Inc., develops, owns, and operates outlet malls in Japan as the main business. Starting with Gotemba Premium Outlets that opened in 2000, there are currently 10 Premium Outlets operating in Japan.

