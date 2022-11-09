Precigen Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Progress of Clinical Programs

– Company will host virtual R&D event in early January 2023, timed to coincide with the 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, to showcase complete clinical trial data from Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion cohorts of PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy in recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) –

– Company to present two abstracts at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in December: PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T® Phase 1 safety and efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and PRGN-3007 UltraCAR-T Phase 1/1b trial-in-progress in ROR1-positive hematological and solid tumors –

– Retired $144.0 million of outstanding convertible notes due in July 2023 resulting in $5.4 million in savings via the discount realized and interest savings –

– Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash totaled $153.8 million as of September 30, 2022 –

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced third quarter 2022 financial results and progress of clinical programs.

"Focusing and prioritizing our portfolio has led to rapid progression of our clinical programs. We are exceptionally pleased with the pace and results we are seeing from our portfolio, especially for the PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse Immunotherapy study in RRP, and are excited to showcase data at an investigator-led virtual R&D event in January. We expect the data will make a compelling case for the potential of PRGN-2012 to address the underserved RRP patient population and provide validation for the highly differentiated, first-in-class AdenoVerse therapeutic platform," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "We also have multiple data presentations at ASH in December, which will highlight continued safety and efficacy of the UltraCAR-T platform."

"Precigen continues to exercise financial prudence and we believe our cash runway is sufficient to advance our clinical priorities into Q4 2023," said Harry Thomasian Jr., CFO of Precigen. "Utilizing proceeds from the sale of Trans Ova, through today, we have been able to retire $144.0 million of the outstanding convertible notes due in July 2023. Retiring this debt, combined with our efforts to streamline and improve our operational efficiencies, further strengthens our financial position and significantly reduces our interest burden through the term of the notes."

Key Program Highlights

PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse ™ Immunotherapy in RRP

PRGN 2009 AdenoVerse ™ Immunotherapy in HPV-associated Cancers

PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T ® in AML

PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T ® in Ovarian Cancer

PRGN-3007 UltraCAR-T® in Advanced ROR1+ Hematological and Solid Tumors

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Financial Highlights

On August 18, 2022 , the Company completed the previously announced sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trans Ova Genetics.

As of November 9, 2022 , the Company has successfully retired $144.0 million of the original $200 million convertible notes due in July 2023 at a discount to par.

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash totaled $153.8 million as of September 30, 2022 .

Net cash used in operating activities was $49.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $41.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the prior year periods.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenues increased $13.4 million, or greater than 200%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Collaboration and licensing revenues increased $14.5 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to the recognition of revenue related to agreements for which revenue was previously deferred, as it became probable that additional performance under the agreements would not be required. Product and service revenues generated by Exemplar decreased $1.1 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Gross margin on products and services declined as a result of the decreased revenues, and increased costs for supplies, drugs, and personnel costs.

Research and development expenses increased $0.2 million, or 2%, from the three months ended September 30, 2021. Contract research organization costs and lab supplies decreased $0.8 million due to timing differences, the completion of our 1b/2a clinical trial of AG019 in the fourth quarter of the prior year, as well as a continued prioritization of clinical product candidates with less expense incurred related to preclinical research programs for the comparable period. This decrease was partially offset with an increase in salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs of $1.0 million primarily due to an increase in the hiring of employees to support the growth of our operations.

SG&A expenses decreased $0.8 million, or 8%, from the three months ended September 30, 2021. Salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs decreased $0.1 million primarily due to reduced head count. Professional fees decreased $0.6 million, primarily due to decreased legal and consulting fees associated with certain matters.

Loss from continuing operations was $7.6 million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $26.3 million, or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share, in 2021.

First Nine months 2022 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Total revenues increased $14.6 million, or 138%, from nine months ended September 30, 2021. Collaboration and licensing revenues increased $14.2 million from the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to the recognition of revenue related to agreements for which revenue was previously deferred, as it became probable that additional performance under the agreements would not be required. Product and service revenues generated by Exemplar increased $0.6 million from the nine months ended September 30, 2021, with that increase occurring earlier in 2022. Gross margin on product and services remained comparable to the prior year as increased revenues were offset by increased costs for supplies, drugs, and personnel costs.

Research and development expenses increased $0.6 million, or 2%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs increased $2.2 million due to an increase in the hiring of employees to support the growth in the Company's development activities. This increase was partially offset with a decrease in contract research organization costs and lab supplies of $1.6 million, primarily due to timing differences, the completion of our 1b/2a clinical trial of AG019 in the fourth quarter of the prior year, as well as a continued prioritization of clinical product candidates with less expense incurred related preclinical research programs for the comparable period.

SG&A expenses decreased $3.7 million, or 9%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs decreased $3.6 million primarily due to $2.6 million reduced stock compensation in 2022 and reduced head count.

Loss from continuing operations was $57.6 million, or $(0.29) per basic and diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $84.1 million, or $(0.43) per basic and diluted share, in 2021.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision™

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Trademarks

Precigen, UltraCAR-T, UltraPorator, AdenoVerse and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the timeline for the Company's clinical trials might be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Steven M. Harasym

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850

investors@precigen.com

Media Contacts:

Donelle M. Gregory

press@precigen.com

Glenn Silver

Lazar-FINN Partners

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



(Amounts in thousands)

September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,067



$ 36,423 Restricted Cash



82,443





— Short-term investments



62,260





72,240 Receivables













Trade, net



1,175





1,341 Related parties, net



19





73 Other



1,260





566 Inventory



219





326 Prepaid expenses and other



6,363





5,471 Current assets held for sale



—





40,188 Total current assets



162,806





156,628 Long-term investments



—





48,562 Property, plant and equipment, net



7,611





8,599 Intangible assets, net



42,416





52,291 Goodwill



36,713





37,554 Right-of-use assets



8,828





9,990 Other assets



871





936 Noncurrent assets held for sale



—





45,296 Total assets

$ 259,245



$ 359,856







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 4,201



$ 3,112 Accrued compensation and benefits



5,792





7,856 Other accrued liabilities



11,685





7,817 Deferred revenue



76





1,490 Current portion of long-term debt



82,069





52 Current portion of lease liabilities



1,041





1,393 Related party payables



—





74 Current liabilities held for sale



—





12,851 Total current liabilities



104,864





34,645 Long-term debt, net of current portion



—





179,882 Deferred revenue, net of current portion



1,818





23,023 Lease liabilities, net of current portion



7,939





8,747 Deferred tax liabilities



2,092





2,539 Long-term liabilities held for sale



—





3,672 Total liabilities



116,713





252,508 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)













Shareholders' equity













Common stock



—





— Additional paid-in capital



1,996,104





2,022,701 Accumulated deficit



(1,846,391)





(1,915,556) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(7,181)





203 Total shareholders' equity



142,532





107,348 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 259,245



$ 359,856

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,









September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021





























Revenues

























Collaboration and licensing revenues

$ 14,561

$ 22

$ 14,561

$ 389

Product revenues



342



554



1,455



1,860

Service revenues



1,750



2,632



8,896



7,935

Other revenues



69



125



234



399

Total revenues



16,722



3,333



25,146



10,583





























Operating Expenses

























Cost of products



463



482



1,585



1,306

Cost of services



1,114



970



3,497



2,858

Research and development



12,622



12,434



36,377



35,755

Selling, general and administrative



10,137



10,977



36,496



40,197

Impairment of goodwill



—



—



482



—

Impairment of other noncurrent assets



—



— —

638



543

Total operating expenses



24,336



24,863



79,075



80,659

Operating loss



(7,614)



(21,530)



(53,929)



(70,076)





























Other Expense, Net

























Interest expense



(2,036)



(4,765)



(6,137)



(13,902)

Interest income



56



48



131



129

Other income (expense), net



1,038



(133)



1,276



(430)

Total other expense, net



(942)



(4,850)



(4,730)



(14,203)

Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates



862



—



861



(3)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(7,694)



(26,380)



(57,798)



(84,282)

Income tax benefit



50



61



197



173

Loss from continuing operations

$ (7,644)

$ (26,319)

$ (57,601)

$ (84,109)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



95,023



(3,445)



108,094



16,977

Net income (loss)

$ 87,379

$ (29,764)

$ 50,493

$ (67,132)

Net Income (Loss) per Share

























Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.04)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.29)

$ (0.43)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted



0.48



(0.02)



0.54



0.09

Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$ 0.44

$ (0.15)

$ 0.25

$ (0.34)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



200,670,590



199,179,763



200,256,046



197,254,438



