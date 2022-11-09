Sky Cams
Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary October 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $149.5 billion as of October 31, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $2.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)





By Product Type:

October 31, 2022


September 30, 2022

Open-End Funds (1)

$                  55,394


$                  54,454

Closed-End Funds

10,458


10,146

Retail Separate Accounts

35,227


33,381

Institutional Accounts (2)

48,418


46,993

Total

$                 149,497


$                 144,974

(1)

Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds

(2)

Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.)...
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-reports-preliminary-october-31-2022-assets-under-management-301673436.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.