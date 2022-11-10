Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai to hold scientific technology fair showcasing innovation and boosting cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth Scientific Technology Fair for Yangtze River Delta Region will be held November 16-17 in Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center, east China's Shanghai to showcase scientific and technological innovation while better boost exchanges and cooperation.

The fifth Scientific Technology Fair for Yangtze River Delta Region will be held November 16-17 in Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center, east China’s Shanghai. (PRNewswire)

Themed "Innovation Connected, Development Shared", this year's fair mainly focuses on China's high-quality economic and scientific development, zooming in the opportunities brought by new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, and aims to build a platform for scientific technology innovation and cooperation.

The event covers both online activities such as digital exhibition, online media convergence center as well as traditional offline activities. Specifically, the event plans such five exhibitions as the Yangtze River Delta Technology Trading Hall, Academician and Expert Achievements Exhibition, Achievements Exhibition for the 5th Anniversary of the Scientific Technology Fair, Cooperation Exhibition Area, and Automobile Exhibition Area.

This year's event expects to cover 41 cities in Yangtze River Delta Region, further boosting cooperation and facilitate coordinated development in the region.

It is noted that Nanjing Jiangbei New Area is invited as special guest to participate in this year's fair.

