SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds RCOR, BTRS, AERC, and AKUS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of RCOR by Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rocket Pharmaceuticals"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RCOR shareholders will receive 0.1676 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals common stock for each RCOR share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.02 based upon Rocket Pharmaceuticals' November 10, 2022 closing price of $18.02. If you own RCOR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rcor

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of BTRS by EQT X fund. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $9.50 in cash for each share of BTRS common stock owned. If you own BTRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/btrs

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC), in connection with the proposed merger of AERC with Molekule, Inc. ("Molekule"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AERC shareholders will own 50.5%, and Molekule shareholders will own 49.5% of the outstanding common equity of the combined company. If you own AERC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aerc

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS), in connection with the proposed tender offer for AKUS by Eli Lilly and Company. Under the tender offer, AKUS shareholders will receive $12.50 in cash, plus one contingent value right ("CVR") of up to $3.00 per share for each share of AKUS common stock owned. If you own AKUS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/akus

