Sun Life opens new office in Hartford's "Gold Building"

WELLESLEY, Mass. and HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life will hold a ribbon cutting on Monday, November 14 at One Financial Plaza, also known as "The Gold Building", in Hartford to officially open its new office. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will participate and address attendees.

Sun Life's newly designed office reflects the company's approach to the future of work, which prioritizes group collaboration and event space in the office and allows employees to decide for themselves each day whether they will work from the office or home.

"Hartford continues to be a top market for talent in our industry, and we want to provide a modern, exciting place to work, even as employees choose when to use the office," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "We want the office to be a magnet, not a mandate, where employees want to gather for team, project or client meetings. We're excited for our employees to have a workspace that promotes both productivity and wellness, alongside direct access to downtown Hartford and all it has to offer."

"I am very proud of the fact that we continue to see industry leaders like Sun Life invest in Connecticut," said Governor Ned Lamont. "The decision to establish a new office in our capital city is great news for the local economy and highlights the important role Hartford's thriving insurance ecosystem plays in attracting innovative companies and top-flight talent to the region."

Sun Life's new Hartford office accommodates up to 450 people, and more than 400 Sun Life U.S. employees currently live within commuting distance. The space is designed with employee comfort and work needs in mind, supporting different workplace activities. The office features the "Collaboration Arena" for groups to meet and share ideas, the "Library" for quiet, heads-down work and the "Village" for socializing. Employees have access to treadmill desks, a relaxation room, a "quiet" room for meditation or prayer, serene moss walls and even a ping-pong table.

LAZ Parking and Shelbourne Global Solutions own One Financial Plaza and its state-of-the-art LAZ Parking garage, which allows employees to enter and exit seamlessly via a digital license plate recognition system. Parking is free for Sun Life employees.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sun Life to Hartford and the Gold Building," said Alan Lazowski, Chairman and CEO of LAZ Parking. "Sun Life's phenomenal new space serves as a shining example of innovative design that takes into account the new dynamics of the workplace. We hope that other companies will follow Sun Life's lead and see the value in creating collaborative, downtown offices."

As part of Sun Life's ongoing local diversity initiatives, the company has partnered with the Amistad Center for Art & Culture to feature artwork throughout the office by artists of color, also providing educational and cultural opportunities for employees. Sun Life is also sponsoring the Amistad Center's Juneteenth program and fundraising efforts.

Aligned with Sun Life's global commitment to sustainability, the new office includes LED lighting with motion controls, low water usage restrooms, waste recycling, great access to public transportation, bike rack availability, showers, and EV charging stations. All cleaning products meet the Green Seal GS-37 leadership standard.

The Sun Life U.S. business has more than 6,000 employees. In addition to Hartford, the company has office hubs in Kansas City, Mo.; Wellesley, Mass.; Milwaukee, Wisc.; Waterford, Ireland; and a new office under construction in Portland, Maine. All offices are being designed with the future-of-work approach and amenities.

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.27 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 8,000 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

LAZ Investments is a Hartford based real estate and private equity investment firm owned and controlled by Alan Lazowski, the Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of LAZ Parking. LAZ Investments is a strategic partnership investor that has participated in over 10 million square feet of commercial real estate transactions over the past 20 years including parking garages, apartment buildings, office buildings, industrial buildings and specialty real estate holdings. In addition, LAZ Investments has helped seed, invest and mentor numerous start-ups and later-stage companies with the view of becoming a long-term strategic partner who helps companies realize their growth objectives. LAZ Investments and LAZ Parking are "conscious capitalist" companies that believe strongly in elevating humanity through business.

