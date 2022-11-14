Bloomberg Law 2023 Series Highlights Key Issues Shaping the Legal Industry

Annual series includes 30+ analyses on the legal landscape for the year ahead

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that its Bloomberg Law 2023 series, previewing the themes and topics that Bloomberg Law's legal analysts will be watching closely in the coming year, is now available. This year's series is the biggest ever, with more than 30 articles providing data-rich, actionable perspectives on key issues shaping the practice of law and highlighting what to expect across the legal landscape in the year ahead. The complimentary Bloomberg Law 2023 series is available at http://onb-law.com/SPIq50LCLJg.

The Bloomberg Law 2023 series focuses on five categories:

Litigation : Follow the developments that will shape the course of litigation practice in 2023, including common-law data breach claims, product liability suits bypassing Section 230, and court interpretations of the major questions doctrine.

Transactional : Understand the forces shaping key areas of interest, from state-level crypto enforcement and shifting M&A trends to supply chain and cross-border trade challenges.

ESG & Employment : Get up to date on the latest trends in two arenas where regulatory agendas and corporate practices are sure to clash in 2023, including ESG enforcement efforts, post- Dobbs workplace wellness issues, and pay transparency compliance.

Technology : Explore the nexus between technology and law and discover the top tech-driven legal trends affecting privacy and IP, from information security in femtech to AI and privacy laws to high-tech patent filing trends.

Future of the Legal Industry: Learn the latest about the hot-button issues in the legal industry, including non-lawyer ownership of law firms, attorney work hours and well-being, and new DEI priorities.

"Bloomberg Law's legal analysts are continuously ahead of the issues impacting the legal industry," said Kristyn Hyland, Director, Content & Analysis, Bloomberg Law. "This year's annual series is exemplary of that cutting-edge coverage, with more than 30 pieces providing practitioners with the perspectives and data they need for the year ahead."

