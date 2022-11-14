CoinEx Looks Forward to Celebrating RLWC2021's Finalists

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the exclusive cryptocurrency trading platform partner of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021), CoinEx is looking forward to joining audiences worldwide in cheering on the players who reach the men's, women's and wheelchair finals, set to take place in Manchester on 18-19 November 2022.

This is the first time in the history that all three tournaments have been held simultaneously, making RLWC2021 the most ground-breaking Rugby League World Cup ever.

After over a month of fierce competition, more than 600 athletes competing across the three tournaments have delivered their best performances, breaking records along the way.

Every athlete from the 32 competing teams has fought hard for each scoring opportunity, and as the official partner of the RLWC2021, CoinEx applauds their efforts.

RLWC2021 has seen true examples of individuals striving for perfection, and this echoes CoinEx's brand values. In a similar way, CoinEx endeavors to "Make Crypto Trading Easier" and build products with the greatest ease of use, which also reflects the exchange's commitment to making blockchain finance available to all.

As a world-renowned crypto exchange, CoinEx has chosen a different path and decided to guarantee "ease of use" in product development. It strives to provide users with easy-to-use crypto products, as well as pleasant, convenient crypto trading experiences. The exchange aims to help retail investors trade cryptos effortlessly so that more users could complete each crypto transaction with ease. As a gateway for global users to the crypto world, CoinEx will shatter the long-standing stereotype that the crypto industry is inaccessible to the public.

CoinEx now offers easy-to-use, secure, reliable crypto trading products and services available in 16 languages, covering spot, futures, margin trading, financial services, AMM, and CoinEx Dock, to over 3 million users in more than 200 countries and regions.

Over recent years, there have been more and more collaborations between sports events and the crypto space. As the official sponsor of RLWC 2021, CoinEx will continue to promote crypto adoption in rugby league and other sports events. The exchange will cheer for all athletes who keep creating new records and pursuing perfection, applaud each effort, and witness every moment of transcendence.

