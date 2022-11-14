Southwestern Taps Michael Whitney to Head Capital Markets Division

Experienced industry professional to lead the firm's new sales and distribution firm.

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern Group ("Southwestern"), a privately held Texas-based holding company and majority shareholder of Southwestern Asset Management ("SwAM"), announced today that Michael Whitney would be the President and Managing Member of its new distribution firm, Southwestern Capital Markets ("SwCMG"). He will also join SwAM's Board of Directors and Southwestern's Alternative Investment Committee.

A seasoned industry veteran with 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Whitney will be responsible for growing the distribution division from formation documents to profitability while leading SwAM's current distribution efforts and building his team. Working directly with firm executives, staff, and third-party vendors, Whitney will also lead national accounts and wholesale distribution as Southwestern grows its brand and essential asset investment offerings.

"Michael has the full faith and backing of myself and our entire firm," said Cole Gilliam Parks, President and Managing Member of Southwestern. "The best investments we've made were always in people. That goes for our commodity producers on each farm, our team here at Southwestern, and the other investments in our portfolio. We are all excited to partner with Michael on this because he was already out in the industry living our core values – and when I find someone that is successful, likable, and already in alignment with us, I am going to try and find a way to bring them onboard."

Parks also shared that he and Whitney first connected at industry events like Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association (ADISA) and The National Due Diligence Alliance (TNDDA). They stayed in contact at broker-dealer and due diligence conferences, while Southwestern had moved some allocation to a couple of the investment offerings Whitney represented at InvestX.

Before joining SwCMG, Whitney served as the Vice President, Sales – U.S. West, for InvestX Capital. He worked with financial advisors and high-net-worth individuals, providing education and access to the emerging asset class of late-stage private equity. He also served as an investment consultant for Clark Capital Management Group and regional director for Russell Investments.

"Throughout my career, I have had the great fortune to partner with some of the best financial advisors in the nation and help them deliver sophisticated investment solutions to their most important clients," Whitney said. "I am excited to continue these partnerships at Southwestern. I look forward to introducing the crucial concept of investing in our most essential assets to both advisors and their clients."

Whitney earned bachelor's degrees in political science and philosophy from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. In addition to volunteering with his children's sports teams, Whitney enjoys the outdoors and spending time with his wife and three children.

About Southwestern Asset Management

The founders of Southwestern Asset Management have deep roots in the agriculture industry, coming from at least six generations of farming, livestock production, and agribusiness services. The firm currently manages multiple limited partnerships and real estate investments. SwAM is a Southwestern Group subsidiary.

