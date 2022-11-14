TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc ., (NASDAQ:TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, today announced that Jantoon Reigersman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2nd Annual Needham Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference on November 21, 2022.

TrueCar, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

Needham Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference Presentation Details

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern (11:00 AM Pacific)

Webcast: Live event and replay (available for up to 30 days) may be accessed using this LINK and from TrueCar's Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

