XSOLIS to Speak at the 2022 Leadership and Physician Advisor Conference in New Orleans

Chief Medical Officer Heather Bassett, M.D. will be joined by Mayo Clinic's Dr. Ariana Peters to explore the impact of artificial intelligence in healthcare delivery and operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, announced today that Chief Medical Officer Heather Bassett, M.D. will speak at the 2022 Leadership and Physician Advisor Conference (LPAC), November 16-18, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Bassett will be joined by Dr. Ariana Peters, medical director, care management physician advisor at Mayo Clinic, to explore the impact of artificial intelligence in healthcare delivery and operations and how AI can be harnessed to streamline workflows and improve communication with payers.

As a platinum sponsor, XSOLIS is hosting a number of activities throughout the three-day event. The company will be at booth No. 61 to showcase how its CORTEX™ platform is solving for waste, error, friction and delays in healthcare by combining artificial intelligence, technology and people to shape intelligent decisions.

Additionally, XSOLIS is hosting a happy hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. CST on Thursday, November 17, at the Hyatt Regency Club. Attendees will enjoy skyline views, cocktails and small plates while networking with other industry leaders and learning how XSOLIS is leveraging artificial intelligence to improve the case management process for over 300 hospitals and health systems.

"The insights we can share with case management leaders, social workers, physician advisors, administrators and C-suite executives, are transformational," said Dr. Bassett, chief medical officer of XSOLIS. "This conference allows us the opportunity to expand awareness around the benefits of data-driven processes, including how they can improve communication within health systems and between payer organizations."

WHAT:

Educational Session: Leveraging AI to Support and Streamline the PA Role

Wednesday, November 16, 3:15-4:15 p.m. CST

Healthcare is evolving – putting new pressures on existing models built for a previous age, which has resulted in unprecedented changes in regulations and reimbursement, as well as redesigned healthcare roles and models. This session will explore the future of AI tools and technology advancements to streamline the physician advisor role and support collaboration with internal and external partners. Attendees will learn the impact of AI in healthcare delivery and operations, understand the practical application of AI in streamlining peer-to-peer reviews, and identify ways to leverage AI to improve communication with payers.

WHERE:

2022 Leadership and Physician Advisor Conference

Hyatt Regency New Orleans – Elite Hall B, Level 1

601 Loyola Avenue

New Orleans, Louisiana 70113

WHO:

Dr. Heather Bassett, chief medical officer, leads XSOLIS' team of physicians and helped pioneer its Care Level Score (CLS), which combines clinical expertise and data science for an objective and numerical view of medical necessity for each patient. She earned her Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from Carnegie Mellon University, her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical Branch and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Dr. Ariana Peters, medical director, care management physician advisor, joined the Mayo Clinic in 2011 and is presently part of hospital internal medicine. Ariana also works as one of the physician advisors for care management and has been on the board for the Association of Physician Leadership in Care Management since 2017. She received her fellowship in internal medicine from the American College of Osteopathic Internists and is a fellow in the Society of Hospital Medicine.

LPAC is organized by the American Case Management Association (ACMA) and the Association of Physician Leadership in Care Management (APLCM).

To learn about additional opportunities to connect with XSOLIS at the 2022 Leadership and Physician Advisor Conference, visit https://www.xsolis.com/lpac-2022.

For updates on the latest news and announcements at the conference, please follow @XSOLIS_Health on Twitter.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit https://www.xsolis.com.

