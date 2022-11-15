CraniUS Appoints World Leading Neurosurgeon to Join Board of Directors

Dr. Henry Brem joins CraniUS Board of Directors in further enhancing its mission to facilitate chronic and direct medicine delivery for treating brain disease.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CraniUS LLC, an R&D company focused on building groundbreaking diagnostics and treatments for patients with chronic brain disease, announced today the appointment of Henry Brem, MD to its accomplished Board of Directors.

As the Harvey Cushing Professor of Neurosurgery and Neurosurgeon-in-Chief at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Dr. Brem brings along a wealth of knowledge and unmatched experience in Neurosurgery, Neuro-oncology, and Neurotechnology development.

As per Mike Maglin, the CEO of CraniUS, "Dr. Brem is a well-respected pioneer in neurosurgery and played a key role in laying down the early foundation for CraniUS by inventing the Gliadel® wafer for direct chemotherapy placement at time of brain tumor surgery. As such, we are honored to be working together to shift the paradigm and revolutionize the way we deliver medicines to those suffering from chronic brain diseases."

Over the last several decades, Dr. Brem has built one of the largest and most prestigious brain tumor centers in the world. His efforts in leading academic researchers and industry collaborators have brought forward many game-changing modalities now in use worldwide today.

Chief Medical Officer and co-founder, Dr. Chad Gordon, says "With the Series A round of 20 million now completed, CraniUS is well poised to make tremendous progress in launching the first, fully-implantable, wireless medical device that enables chronic and direct delivery of medicine to the brain. With this, I cannot imagine a more ideal board member to help navigate CraniUS' path forward."

Prior to Dr. Brem's accomplishments, brain tumor chemotherapy was only prescribed, managed, and delivered by neuro-oncologists in either an oral pill or peripheral vein injection. In working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Center for Medicare Services (CMS), he was the first to develop the Gliadel® wafer for intraoperative placement of biodegradable chemotherapy wafers inside brain tumor cavities by neurosurgeons. "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the CraniUS Board of Directors. In this highly challenging space of chronic brain disease - forever restrained by the blood-brain barrier - this talented team will revolutionize our field by providing a disruptive platform technology through a fully implantable, MRI-compatible, and wirelessly charged device," said Dr. Henry Brem.

About CraniUS:

CraniUS' stated mission is to invent and engineer world-class technology to define the future of diagnostics and treatments for patients with chronic brain disease. Its flagship device is being specifically developed to bypass the challenges presented by the blood-brain barrier, which has rendered traditional therapeutic treatments of brain disease ineffective. CraniUS utilizes a novel pump design and wireless charging technology to enable long-term and direct medicine administration via CED (convection-enhanced delivery), a safe and effective method of medicine delivery first introduced by the National Institute of Health (NIH). CraniUS was co-founded in May 2021 in Baltimore, MD, by Dr. Chad Gordon, the pioneer behind the emerging field known as "Neuroplastic and Reconstructive Surgery," and CraniUS Chief Technology Officer, Deborah Weidman.

