IGT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 13, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of International Game Technology PLC Shareholders

Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 16, 2018 to August 29, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 13, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in IGT:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/igt-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=33683&from=4

International Game Technology PLC NEWS - IGT NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that International Game Technology PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IGT overstated its compliance with gaming and lottery laws and applicable regulations; (ii) IGT and/or one or more of its current and/or former subsidiaries engaged in illegal gambling operations; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its current and/or former subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation and significant related costs; (iv) the Company downplayed the full scope and severity of its financial exposure to, and/or liabilities in connection with, the lawsuit filed against IGT's subsidiary in April of 2018; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in IGT you have until December 13, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased IGT securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the IGT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/igt-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=33683&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-13-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-international-game-technology-plc-shareholders-301677912.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.