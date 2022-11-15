iNSPIRETEK Announces Sports Industry Leader Rodney Rapson as new Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Rapson will lead commercial operations alongside Founder and Executive Chair Annie Flamsteed

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iNSPIRETEK ( www.inspiretek.io ), a wellness management system (WMS) for young athletes, announced today the appointment of Rodney Rapson as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Rapson has over 15 years of commercial experience in sports and tech, building and leading global teams. He will work alongside Founder and Executive Chair Annie Flamsteed as the company scales its mental health and wellbeing platform.

"I am honoured to join iNSPIRETEK as CEO and would like to thank Annie and the Board for their trust and support as we begin this new chapter together," said Mr. Rapson. "I am a believer in the power of our technology to drive positive change in the mental health and wellbeing of young athletes. Beyond my relevant industry experience, I am a former NCAA Division 1 athlete, have worked with many aspiring athletes and know the need for better access to mental health and wellbeing support."

Most recently, Mr. Rapson led commercial operations in Europe and the UK for PlaySight, managing partnerships with organizations including Sportradar, Tennis Channel and the German Tennis Federation.

"Rodney knows our platform, the global sports market, and he how to successfully scale technology. We are thrilled to have him step in and lead," said Ms. Flamsteed. "This decision was made with the company, our investors, and all young athletes in mind. This transition creates space for me to channel my passion for the problems we solve, and to fully realize the impact we can have on the health and med tech space. I will remain intimately involved with the company, our products and technology, while spending more time on mental health advocacy."

"We enter 2023 with traction at home in Australia and significant opportunities all over the world," continued Mr. Rapson. "Our platform functions like an athlete management system, but we also offer comprehensive mental health and wellbeing tracking and support. We are focused on accessibility and affordability, and empowering every young athlete in the world with the tools and support they need."

About iNSPIRETEK

iNSPIRETEK is a wellness management system for young athletes. Its technology was developed in conjunction with experts across mental health, sports science, and education to drive positive behavior change and improve mental health and wellbeing outcomes for young athletes.

