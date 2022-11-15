New Precision eControl Platform Helps Brands Manage Their Sales Channels

CINCINNATI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP announced today that it has launched an ancillary business, Precision eControl, which will further assist companies in their ability to take control of their online and brick-and-mortar channels.

Vorys created a new category of service when it launched its Vorys eControl practice in 2014. The practice revolutionized the ways in which companies can protect their brand value both online and offline. Precision eControl, a dedicated technology and software-as-a-service business, helps brands maintain channel control, protect brand value, and increase online sales.

"For years, brand protection vendors have played whack-a-mole and struggled to drive measurable business outcomes," said Whitney Gibson, chair and founder of Vorys' eControl practice. "The purpose of the Precision eControl platform is to move the industry forward by providing data analytics and tools to help brands execute precise tactics that drive measurable impact on important business KPIs. The lessons we have learned in this space regarding the value of precision analytics and actions are significant. Precision eControl hired best-in-class data analytics and software leaders to bring these benefits directly to its clients."

The unique platform provides precision insights to identify online activity disrupting business KPIs, analytics to focus enforcement actions where they will have the greatest financial impact, and proprietary measurement to demonstrate commercial results for brands.

"Our team has worked extremely hard to deliver a robust and data-driven resource for brands to simply and quickly understand how to regain control of sales and brand value," said Blake Burrus, CEO of Precision eControl. "Consolidating channel control efforts into a comprehensive ecosystem allows eCommerce owners to operate with greater efficiency and deliver meaningful ROI."

To learn more about Precision eControl, visit precisionecontrol.com.

About Vorys eControl: Vorys eControl is an interdisciplinary team of lawyers, brand protection professionals, investigators, technologists and data analysts that designs, implements and executes online sales control solutions focused on driving brand growth and brand value. Vorys eControl has helped more than 600 brands, including some of the world's largest companies across numerous product categories, to stop unauthorized sales, diversion and infringements, mitigate channel conflict and preserve brand value in today's eCommerce age. Learn more at vorysecontrol.com.

SOURCE Precision eControl