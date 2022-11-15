PCORI approves $96 million for research on mental health, delirium, adolescent alcohol use among other conditions

PCORI also approves $5 million for projects to implement proven treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder and obesity

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) today announced funding awards totaling $96 million to support 18 new research studies. These studies aim to fill evidence gaps and improve health care decision making for a range of high-burden concerns among adults and children, including conditions affecting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), which is a priority for PCORI funding.

In addition, PCORI awarded $5 million for two implementation projects that aim to accelerate uptake of strategies shown in PCORI-funded studies to improve outcomes for patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and obesity.

"With these awards, PCORI continues its important work addressing evidence gaps on key health care issues identified through the ongoing input and guidance of patient and stakeholder communities," said PCORI Executive Director Nakela L. Cook, M.D., M.P.H. "Patients, caregivers, and clinicians faced with an array of options for their health care will benefit from evidence generated by these and other PCORI-funded projects, because it will enable them to make decisions about what's best for them in their particular circumstances."

New CER focuses on mental health, alcohol use, and delirium

Six of the newly approved comparative clinical effectiveness research (CER) studies were awarded through PCORI funding opportunities that targeted high-priority topics identified and shaped through input from patients and other stakeholders. These include two studies comparing approaches to reduce anxiety and depression among individuals with IDD, one focused on autistic adults, and the other on autistic youth. Three additional studies will compare the effectiveness of interventions to reduce adolescent alcohol use and another study will compare approaches to preventing delirium among hospitalized older adults.

Six CER studies were funded under PCORI's Broad Pragmatic Studies funding opportunity, which enables applicants to propose high-impact studies for funding based on their potential to advance patient-centered CER priorities. They include a study that will compare the effectiveness of oral and intravenous antibiotics to treat bloodstream infections following hospital discharge. Another study will assess standard versus shorter, tailored approaches to hemodialysis. A third study will examine the effectiveness of stroke treatments among people with pre-stroke disability, a population not sufficiently represented in previous research on these interventions. Another study will assess the potential of an intervention to help older adults who need aortic valve replacement decide with their clinicians which surgical approach would be best for them.

In addition, PCORI approved another six studies that aim to improve methods for conducting patient-centered outcomes research.

Promoting the uptake of PCORI-funded research into practice

Two newly approved projects are focused on implementing findings of prior PCORI-funded research, advancing the organization's efforts to pursue and refine ways to support uptake of useful evidence in a variety of care settings where it can improve people's outcomes. One project will focus on implementing a brief first-level treatment for PTSD in six large health care systems across the U.S. and is expected to improve care for thousands of patients exposed to trauma. The other project will work with approximately 30 primary care practices largely representing underserved patients, including federally qualified health centers and practices in rural areas, to improve obesity management, quality of life, and outcomes for patients.

"For research to have an impact, there must be dissemination and implementation of results. This is why PCORI also funds projects to promote the uptake of useful findings into everyday clinical care," said Harv Feldman, M.D., PCORI's Deputy Executive Director for Patient-Centered Research Programs. "These latest projects have tremendous potential to influence and enhance the health systems and primary care physicians provide, improving health and outcomes for many patients. We look forward to seeing them get underway."

Details of all studies and projects approved for funding to date are available on PCORI's website . All funding awards were approved pending a business and programmatic review by PCORI staff and the issuance of formal award contracts. With these latest awards, PCORI will have invested $3.9 billion to fund patient-centered CER and support other projects designed to enhance CER methods and the infrastructure necessary to conduct rigorous CER efficiently.

About PCORI

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) is an independent nonprofit organization authorized by Congress in 2010. Its mission is to fund research that will provide patients, their caregivers and clinicians with the evidence-based information needed to make better informed health care decisions. PCORI is committed to continuously seeking input from a broad range of stakeholders to guide its work.

