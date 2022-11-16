Ossia and ARCHOS Secure CES Innovation Award for the First Ever Real Wireless Power™ Security Cameras

Ossia, in partnership with ARCHOS, has won the 2023 CES Innovation Award for the ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Cameras in the Smart Home category.

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that the company, in partnership with ARCHOS, has won their 6th CES Innovation Award. The ARCHOS home security camera Powered by Cota was honored with the 2023 CES Award in Smart Home category.

The ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Camera is the world's first wirelessly powered security system. The partnership between ARCHOS and Ossia began in 2021, when both companies announced working together to bring wirelessly powered products to consumers in the next couple of years.

Ossia is leading the way in radio frequency (RF)-based wireless power. Its patented wireless power transfer system, Cota, is the only technology authorized by the U.S. FCC and more than 60 other countries to deliver wireless power over-the-air, without limitations on distance or the need for line-of-sight.

ARCHOS is dedicated to innovating and revolutionizing the portable consumer electronics market. Adding wireless power technology to their consumer products is part of their strategic business plans.

The ARCHOS Cota Camera uses ARCHOS video camera technology and pairs it with Ossia's Cota Real Wireless Power to enable a reliable security system that does not require battery replacement or wiring. Equipped with human-detecting AI, night vision, audio recording, and an auto-alarm, the ARCHOS Cota camera can be mounted anywhere—no wiring or battery swaps are needed. It comes with a Cota transmitter that plugs into a wall outlet and continuously charges up to five cameras within a 30-foot range of the Ossia transmitter. Homeowners can monitor power levels and camera footage from a mobile app. This is a seamless user experience that requires no management. An event captured on the security camera can trigger the camera app with nothing extra to download.

"The ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Camera is a first for consumers. It's not only the first wirelessly powered home security camera, but it's also the first commercially available wirelessly powered product," said Doug Stovall, CEO of Ossia. "Previously, Cota-enabled products have been leveraged by enterprises, like big box retail stores. The ARCHOS Cota Camera is designed to be the world's easiest security system for homeowners to install, maintain, and use. In ten years, we believe it will be remembered for leading the Internet of Things (IoT) space toward sustainability."

"We have dreamed to have our IoT devices at home seamlessly powered. This is going to be true innovation in the market. Thanks to Ossia and the Cota Technology, we are excited to launch a truly wireless camera that will always be charged." said Loïc Poirier, CEO of ARCHOS.

Current home security cameras have several challenges, including:

Requiring expensive wiring or unsightly long cord that fixes cameras in specific locations

Needing frequent battery changes or taken down for wired charging, often at great expense and inopportune times, like while on vacation

Not being easily accessible once installed, making it difficult to change the batteries

If the cameras are accessible, then they can be easily tampered with

The ARCHOS Cota security camera solves all of these challenges. Once installed, homeowners no longer need to worry about whether or not the cameras have sufficient power. Because they are Cota-enabled, they will have continuous wireless power delivered when they need it, and the whole system can be managed remotely.

Just like Wi-Fi, Cota transmits power through glass, sheet rock, and wood (though not brick or cement). This product is meant to be an indoor security system.

Cota's engineering qualities make the ARCHOS Cota camera convenient and secure while eliminating the cost of wiring and waste of battery-only systems. The wirelessly powered security cameras are scheduled to begin shipping in April 2023.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

About ARCHOS

ARCHOS, a pioneer in mobile solutions, has constantly revolutionized this market both in the consumer electronics sector and in B to B with its subsidiary Logic Instrument. The French brand was the first to offer Google Android tablets in 2009. Today, ARCHOS designs and democratizes products with high innovation value and in 2021 created a MedTech division, Medical Devices Venture, which will bring together several start-up. With a head office in France, offices in Europe and Asia, ARCHOS asserts itself as a key pan-European player, listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market, ISIN Code: FR0000182479. www.archos.com

