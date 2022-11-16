San Francisco Design Firm and East Bay Author Team Up to Donate Books to Children International

Children International will receive 200 Spanish language books from the award-winning Awesome Animals series.

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorraine Alwaise - founder, President, & Director of Design at Design Milagros - is a long-time supporter of Children International's families. "We use these adorable books when we stage kids' rooms," Alwaise explains, "so when I heard they were becoming available in Spanish, I saw an opportunity to share them with the kids at Children International."

The original English edition of the picture books, authored by Oakland-based Kelly Tills, were first published in 2021 and have recently won the 2022 Moonbeam Children's Book Award for Best Picture Book Series. Tills describes the series as "half fact and half fun", where kids are introduced to STEM topics such as the five senses, while enjoying lots of silly scenarios about animals. "Every kid deserves access to stories," says Tills, "Getting quality books into the hands of little readers is the reason I write."

Children International is excited to celebrate the debut of the Spanish edition of the Awesome Animals series with this donation. Two hundred books will be distributed to kids in Ecuador and Mexico in early 2023. Titles include:

- Las serpientes no tienen patas

- Los gecos no parpadean

- Las tortugas tienen oídos secretos

- Las vacas no tienen dientes de arriba

- Los cerdos nunca sudan

- Los pollitos no comen caramelos

Design Milagros is a San Francisco based interior design and home staging agency, known in the design community as a best-in-class firm. Lorraine Alwaise founded the company and successfully grew it into a diverse team of designers and staff.

Children International is a poverty-fighting charity organization, and top-rated humanitarian organization. With the support of donors and sponsors, children receive access to health care, educational resources and life-changing programs in safe, clean spaces.

Author Kelly Tills writes goofy books that make kids laugh and that foster discussion on topics from STEM to social learning. Member of the International Dyslexia Association, Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, and the Independent Book Publishers Association.

View original content:

SOURCE FDI Publishing LLC