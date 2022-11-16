Tri Source International LLC recognized by AFP at 2022 Philanthropy Day event

National Philanthropy Day honors outstanding achievements by individuals, foundations, corporate philanthropists, fundraising volunteers and professionals.

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Greater San Fernando Valley Chapter held its 36th annual awards celebration at California State University, Northridge on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in celebration of National Philanthropy Day. Tri Source International LLC (TSI), a leader in the outsourcing industry, was among the honorees, receiving the Outstanding Corporation in Philanthropy award for 2022.

TSI and its founder, Matt Reeser, have a long history of giving back to the community. For nearly two decades, TSI and the Reeser family have donated both time and money to North Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, and Santa Clarita. Other contributions include assisting the San Fernando Valley's diverse neighborhoods, collaborating with the Single Mother's Outreach "Adopt a Family" program, and providing monetary and in-kind support to the Children's Hunger Fund, neighborhood food pantries, and neighborhood schools.

"We want to work in silence and create opportunities for the communities that we serve," Reeser said. "It's not about the pat on the back. It's about the results we are able to achieve through our mission."

TSI was founded 12 years ago by Reeser on a two-fold mission: 1) to create a profitable business that connected Reeser and his wife, Wendy, to family in Central America, and 2) to give back to the diverse communities that TSI serves through job creation, career development, and community outreach programs. In recent years, TSI's operation has expanded beyond California and Central America into Mexico where there are now three contact centers with a capacity of over 3,000 teammates.

"The passion behind our business is getting that email that says, thanks to TSI I bought my first car, or I was able to buy my first house," Reeser added. "We offer more than a salary and a job. Our teammates are like family. This makes corporate giving even more important because we live and work in the communities that benefit from our outreach. And we really get to see the impact of our work first-hand."

The majority of this year's National Philanthropy Day awardees were small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). According to Score.com, SMBs usually outperform their larger counterparts and play a significant role in corporate giving. Due to their smaller size versus Fortune 100 corporations, these SMBs typically contribute in a more meaningful way. According to a recent survey, small businesses spend 250% more to local nonprofits and community causes than larger businesses1.

