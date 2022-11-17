Broadcat Unveils Consumer Privacy Training Collection

Behavioral compliance design leader introduces new communications tools that simplify and accelerate deployment of data protection initiatives

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcat LLC ("Broadcat"), the leading provider of operationalized compliance training, is pleased to announce a major release of new training resources focused on compliance with consumer data privacy principles and regulations. Developed with GDPR and CPRA in mind, these visually appealing assets are targeted to specific employee audiences and fully customizable to accommodate client branding as well as communications messaging.

Broadcat continues to expand its compliance training library with on-trend investments in content creation, driven by customer feedback and a strong bench of in-house compliance expertise. The company offers a subscription-based storefront with training resources to address risky behaviors across the spectrum of corporate compliance.

"Building upon our recent introduction of healthcare privacy content, this release marks an inflection point in our ability to serve enterprise privacy teams seeking to extend compliance in this critical area from the boardroom to the front-line," said Alex Klingelberger, CEO of Broadcat.

The new suite of consumer privacy checklists, modules, infographics, and decision trees cover specific requirements including reviews of contractual agreements with data processors, intake of data subject access requests (DSARs), and prevention of social engineering scams. Broadcat's content additionally provides baseline education on cultural and security-related aspects of privacy compliance that can prove challenging for compliance teams to communicate concisely and effectively.

To learn more about Broadcat's new Consumer Privacy resources, visit www.thebroadcat.com/privacy.

About Broadcat: At Broadcat, we take a behavioral approach to compliance communications and training. That means we work with how people actually are—busy and overwhelmed with day-to-day tasks—not how we'd like them to be. Noted as a "behavioral compliance best practice" by the Temple Law Review, we craft tools that guide employees on what to do at the right moment, making it clear how compliance and ethics applies to regular job duties like financial approvals, maintaining privacy, managing vendors, closing deals, and more. Broadcat is a portfolio company of Featherweight Capital Partners and is based in Dallas, Texas.

