InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Posture Alert for Drivers (FJK 203)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic reminder for drivers to lean back against their seat when driving, especially during long trips," said an inventor, from West Palm Beach, Fla., "so I invented the DRIVE POSTURE SENSOR. My design could enhance the travel experience by avoiding unwanted discomfort and fatigue."

The invention provides an effective way to improve a driver's posture. In doing so, it prevents the driver from hunching or leaning forward. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could help to reduce stress, strain and fatigue. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-203, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

