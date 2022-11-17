PaperMate® Launches the "Thanks to Teachers" Initiative, Supporting Teachers Nationwide

PaperMate® is donating $100,000 to the Kids In Need Foundation and its Supply a Teacher Program

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PaperMate® , part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of brands, knows that America's next stories are being written by today's students, and teachers are the ones helping to shape them. In fact, according to Education Week, the average teacher influences over 3,000 students and families throughout their careers. That's why, PaperMate is launching the "Thanks to Teachers" initiative.

While Teacher Appreciation Week has become synonymous with showing thanks and admiration for teachers across the nation, PaperMate is encouraging the 87 percent of people who wished they had told their best teachers how much they appreciated their efforts, according to an ING Survey, to stand together and thank the teachers in their lives that helped shape their (or their children's) future, year-round. As part of the "Thanks to Teachers" initiative, PaperMate is encouraging everyone to write thank you notes and post on Instagram using the hashtags #ThankstoTeachers and tagging @PaperMate to have a chance to be featured on the brand's Instagram.

"Teachers dedicate their lives to helping educate and raise our future generations – it's time we start prioritizing and showing teachers the support, recognition, and appreciation, they deserve. As we head into the new year, PaperMate is committed to supporting teachers across the nation who build our future and form our youth," said Kris Malkoski, CEO, Writing Business Unit at Newell Brands.

In spirit of giving thanks, PaperMate is also donating school supplies and $100,000 to the Kids In Need Foundation's Supply A Teacher Program, to help eliminate the burden teachers face by purchasing supplies out of their own pocket. According to Kids In Need Foundation's annual teacher survey, as teachers prepare for the second half of the school year, 91 percent don't have the supplies they need to start the second semester of the school year in January. The donations will help supply under-resourced teachers and their students with essential supplies they need to fuel a full semester of active learning including pens, pencils, markers, and so much more.

For those looking to make a donation to teachers in their community, please visit (https://www.kinf.org/papermate/) to help supply teachers in the Kids In Need Foundation Supply A Teacher Program.

For more information about PaperMate products, please visit https://www.papermate.com/.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, PaperMate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

