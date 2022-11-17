Viral Tween Beauty Brand Petite 'n Pretty Expands into Ulta Beauty Stores

YouTube makeup influencer Piper Rockelle to host meet and greet as part of launch celebration

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Z favorite Petite 'n Pretty announced today its nationwide launch at Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer and the preferred retail destination for this key beauty demographic. Petite 'n Pretty's product offering is developed to make aspiring creatives' first beauty experiences fun, safe and sparkly and can now be found at select Ulta Beauty stores across the nation and on Ulta.com.

To celebrate, YouTube sensation and official member of The Sparkle Squad, Piper Rockelle, will host a fun-filled meet and greet inside Ulta Beauty's Pasadena store, located at 3393 East Foothill Boulevard Pasadena, CA 91107 on Saturday, November 19th from 11am to 3pm PST. Beauty lovers will be invited to swap glow goals with the social media star, while previewing the new holiday collection, Paradise on Ice. This exciting afternoon of live music, glitter, and glamour will ignite the imaginations of future makeup artists.

"When I created Petite 'n Pretty, I set out to develop a beauty brand that was age-appropriate, fun, inclusive, and clean," said Samantha Cutler, founder, Petite 'n Pretty. "Our goal is to inspire young creatives through artistic expression and there is no better home for our brand than Ulta Beauty, which shares our core value and celebrates imagination and individuality. We are so excited and honored to offer a new category within the retailer's diverse assortment for its engaged guests."

To learn more about the event and reserve a free spot to attend, register on eventbrite.com. All registered guests will be able to spin a prize wheel where attendees will be able to win lots of exciting goodies.

Petite 'n Pretty launched in 2018 by beauty industry veteran, Samantha Cutler when she decided to take matters into her own hands and formulate a lifestyle brand inspired by petite-sized features. The beloved tween skincare line and parent-approved makeup and fragrances is aimed at Gen Z's youngest creators and has made a splash on Instagram and Tik Tok. Petite 'n Pretty continues to reinvent beauty for the younger generation and is sold on petitenpretty.com, ulta.com, and in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.

Petite 'n Pretty is a Beverly Hills-based, prestige beauty brand on a mission to empower young creatives to sparkle outside the lines while exploring, expressing, and embracing individuality with products developed just for them. With high-quality ingredients, age-appropriate shades, and tools designed for growing features, Petite 'n Pretty takes beauty (and fun) seriously. The brand sparks the imagination of the influencers of tomorrow while encouraging the next generation to redefine pretty as an inclusive feeling that is inside us all and prove that children, tweens, and teens, although petite should never be underestimated. Introducing a new essential category in beauty, Petite 'n Pretty is here to make everyone's first beauty experience a positive moment that will stay with them throughout their journey.

