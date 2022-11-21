Ace Hardware Ranks 2nd Overall on Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers Report

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,600 locally owned and operated stores in approximately 65 countries, recently ranked second on Total Retail's sixth annual Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers report, which compares leading retailers and brands based on a variety of omnichannel criteria.

The Top Omnichannel 100 Retailers report assesses businesses' digital and physical channels that offer consumers the best, most seamless shopping experience between both channels before ultimately transacting. The eight key factors include the customer's ability to purchase online, pick up in-store and/or curbside; the ability to search for in-store product availability on a brand's digital properties (desktop site, mobile site, mobile app); shared cart across channels from mobile to desktop for logged-in shoppers; a program allowing loyalty points to be earned and redeemed across channels; online and in-store cross-channel product returns; shipping from store to home; pricing consistency across the platform; and mobile payments accepted in-store, including storage of payment data within the app or mobile site.

Ace Hardware ranked second on the report only to Nordstrom's, which received all 11 points available. Ace earned 10.5 points during the July and August evaluations of retailers.

"By leveraging Ace's award-winning customer service combined with our hyper-local approach to seamlessly bridge acehardware.com and the Ace App to consumers' local Ace store – which are within 15 minutes of more than 75% of the U.S. population – Ace is positioned to be the fastest, most convenient omnichannel retailer in America," Bill Kiss, head of digital at Ace Hardware, said.

Ace Hardware's digital platform was intentionally developed for customers to connect to their local store's location with near real-time updates on product availability, and linked brand information and services, such as assembly and delivery, all of which are surfaced for easy accessibility.

Ordering online and picking up in-store is the No. 1 preferred method of purchase by customers. Ace Hardware's digital platform works to enhance each strategically placed local store to allow customers to have a seamless shopping experience that offers convenience in addition to exceptional service. Local stores make filling online orders a top priority to allow for fast availability, and offer in-person expertise on additional information or solutions, resulting in over 90% of Ace Hardware's digital orders being picked up in-store or delivered by the local store's red-vested associates.

Ace Hardware will continue to invest in and optimize its omnichannel experience providing the best in service and convenience for its customers, as it has for the past nearly 100 years. For more information, or to find your local Ace Hardware location, visit online , or on Facebook and Twitter .

