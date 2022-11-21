Winbond TrustME W77Q wins OFweek China IoT Innovative Product Awards 2022

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, announced today that TrustME® W77Q Secure Flash has been selected as the winner of China OFweek 7th IoT& AI Innovative Technology Product Awards 2022.

Established by OFweek, a well-known technology-focused media in China, the OFweek IoT Innovative Technology Product Awards has been recognized as one of the most professional, influential, and representative evolutions in Chinses high-tech industry since 2016. The IoT Innovative Technology Product Awards aims to recognize products, technology, use cases, and enterprises that have made outstanding contributions to the Internet industry to encourage more enterprises further to invest in product and technology innovation and enable the whole industry's benign development.

The W77Q Secure Flash memory is a revolutionary, drop-in replacement for existing Flash devices, supporting secure storage, secure boot, root-of-trust and resilience, and providing strong protection for operations such as over-the-air updates and device authentication.

The W77Q ensures robust, end-to-end security in IoT devices by enabling:

Root of Trust and Secure boot

Secure Storage

Secure code updates, including over-the-air updates, via an end-to-end secure channel between an update authority and the W77Q even when the host processor or SoC has been compromised.

Authenticated and encrypted data transfer between the Flash device and the host

Secure Execute-in-Place (XiP) of boot and application code

System resilience, supporting the key security functions of protection, detection and recovery

Security Certified: Common Criteria EAL2+, FIPS 140-3 CAVP, SESIP level 2 (in progress), ISO26262 ASIL-C functional safety qualified

Winbond is proud that OFweek recognized its W77Q as the industry's best Secure Flash device with this award. Winbond's W77Q Serial Flash contains all the elements required for a safe, secure and resilient connected platforms, including IoT, Industrial and Automotive. The W77Q series products are supplied in industry-standard packages and pin-outs, supporting standard single/dual/quad/QPI serial peripheral interface (SPI) command set, and allowing a simple drop-in replacement for non-secure SPI NOR Flash devices from all major vendors.

The W77Q parts, in densities of 16Mbit, 32Mbit, 64Mbit, and 128Mbits, are available for sampling now. More information may be found at www.winbond.com.

About Winbond



Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Speciality DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

TrustME® is a trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other product names that appear in this material are for identification purposes only and are acknowledged trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Spokesperson

Jessica Chiou-Jii Huang

Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +886-3-567-8168/+886-987-365-682

